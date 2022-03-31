ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Lag, all of a sudden...

By UseAndroid86
 2 days ago

Anyone experiencing lag when opening apps? Also Google photos is all of a sudden having issues where sometimes it's showing all of my pictures from archive as if it's having issues with backup. After a few hours google photos returns back to normal. Also I'm noticing super fast charging is much...

Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
#Lag#Samsung Galaxy#Smart Phone#Snapdragon
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Amazon is having an epic sale on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but you'll need to act fast

If you've been waiting for a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it looks like Amazon might have you covered. For the rest of the day, the online retailer is selling those and a wide variety of other Samsung Galaxy devices at a pretty hefty discount. For the aforementioned Fold 3, you're looking at 22% off (savings of $400) while the Flip 3 is selling at a 15% discount. Other devices in the sales roundup include the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, the latter of which is selling for a whopping 36% off.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 12 & 12 Pro from the Apple store

After almost six months of the iPhone 13's introduction, Apple today started selling refurbished versions of its last-gen flagships, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on its Apple online store. These units are Certified Refurbished from Apple and the company offers a warranty on these units. Moreover, you can save up to $180 by buying the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

T-Mobile’s new prepaid $10 per month Connect plan is its cheapest yet

T-Mobile has refreshed its prepaid Connect plan offerings, including a new $10 per month plan that the company says is its “lowest price smartphone plan ever,” offering customers 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts, and 1GB of data each month. The company’s prepaid Connect plans launched in 2020...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry and grab an HP ProDesk desktop while it’s $580 off

As more people shift into work-from-home setups and sign up for online classes, the importance of owning a powerful desktop PC continues to grow. If your computer badly needs an upgrade as it can no longer keep up with your daily activities, it’s time to take advantage of desktop computer deals. There are a lot of choices out there, but it’s highly recommended that you check out the offers available from HP, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry. For example, the HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC is available for just $683, as there’s currently a $581 discount on its original price of $1,264. If you take advantage of this offer, you’re probably going to have enough cash to also buy from desktop monitor deals.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Lagging? How To Fix it

Are you experiencing frequent lags or app crashes on your mobile devices? Well, we know exactly how frustrating it can be, especially if you’re trying to send an important email through your phone or while you’re in-game. Factors like multiple running background applications, low internal storage space, corrupted...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

sudden "screen tearing"

I was using this tablet watching some youtube videos and out of nowhere picture started to get distorted. I payed for this tablet 400 euros 2 years ago and really did not use it that much maybe just few charges on battery. No issues at all until today. I'm uploading...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Phone intermittently starts ringing , for no apparent reason

My Note 20 Ultra, from last week, has this issue - where it starts to play "Over the Horizon" ringtone. It doesn't vibrate during this time. On screen , I dont see any app running or any notification popping up. I have done :. Clear the cache. Phone restart. Wipe...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

I'm done. Too many issues, even after the March update.

Lag (caused by connection issues) FP reader unusable (until last update) to be fair. I was ready to toss this phone. But with the last update, the fsp is better. still not close to the reader on my P3xl. BUT almost usable. Now if I leave my finger there long enough, it will eventually read 90+% of the time.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Sound Notification for Texts

Since the latest update about a month or so ago, I no longer get a sound notification after returning a text message. If I do no close the message app, it does not make a sound. If I put the phone down or the screen closes, there is no sound when the new text comes in, so I am not aware of the response. I do get a sound notification at the first text, but unless I back out, I do not get a sound on the response. Is there a way to fix this?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Security Update?

The Android 12 update was waiting for me as soon as I restarted the device. Thanks for your help! Now to figure out why my AOD isn't staying on all of the time since the update. I've seen a few reports about that issue. There are a couple of things...
CELL PHONES
104.5 KDAT

Why Everyone Is Suddenly Cheating at Wordle

Since The New York Times purchased viral word game Wordle on Jan. 31, some players have resorted to an unfortunate tactic to beat the game: cheating. According to a new study by WordFinderX, Wordle cheating is at an all-time high, and we even know which states are home to the biggest offenders.
TECHNOLOGY

