Jan. 6 Panel's 6-Hour Interview With Jared Kushner ‘Really Valuable,’ Lawmaker Says

By Nick Visser
 1 day ago

Jared Kushner’s marathon interview with lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot was “really valuable,” a lawmaker on the panel said Thursday night.

Kushner, former President Donald Trump ’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser during his tenure, reportedly spoke to the committee for more than six hours on Thursday. The interview, part of the ongoing investigation into the origins of the deadly insurrection, was voluntary and took place remotely.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the committee, told MSNBC that she couldn’t provide details about what Kushner spoke about but said he was able to substantiate reports about events on Jan. 6 and provide his own account about what took place that day.

Kushner, who was returning from Saudi Arabia during the insurrection, was an integral member of the Trump administration.

“What I’ll say is that, you know, we were able to ask for his impression about these third-party accounts of the events that happened that day and around that day,” Luria told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. “So he was able to voluntarily provide information to us, to verify, substantiate, provide his own, you know, take on this different reporting. So it was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him.”

The interview came after the White House said it would not assert executive privilege to prevent the testimony by Kushner or his wife, Ivanka Trump. The panel also expects to speak with Ivanka Trump, although it’s unclear when that would take place.

The panel has continued its work more than a year after the pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of the Capitol, seeking to coerce Congress into overturning Joe Biden’s presidential election. Lawmakers have turned up several shocking revelations, including recent reports that Ginni Thomas , the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent nearly two dozen text messages urging a top Trump aide to help overturn the election.

The committee also said it planned to look into a seven-hour gap in White House logs from the day of Jan. 6, 2021.

“We believe, based on the gaps, that there’s additional work that we have to do to see whether or not that was an effort to avoid communication,” committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters this week.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 308

Shadowfax
1d ago

Michael Cohen spoke with the witness appearing before the committee soon, who was given $400, and asked to purchase burner phones. This individual said, that they were distributed to specific individuals in Congress.The investigators are planning on retrieving camera footage and a receipt from the CVS where they were purchased. No wonder they're defying subpoena's, and pleading the 5th.

Reply(73)
124
Gottosay
1d ago

Jared will not fall on his sword for daddy in law trump...Ivanka has fallen to many times on Jared's sword for that to happen! Pretty boy Jared , knows he'd never be able to sleep, on his back in prison.!🛎🛎👍

Reply(3)
43
Alba Mendoza-Allen
1d ago

if any other citizens of this country ignored a supeona, we would be picked up and prosecuted until we complied. why should any one of these people be any different? This idea of the privileged few in our country needs to be eliminated. All of us should be treated equally as it states in our constitution. If you are free from guilt then you shouldn't be afraid of the truth.

Reply(5)
44
Related
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A judge uses Tucker Carlson’s own words against Fox News

It’s a pretty remarkable state of affairs when a judge is approvingly citing Tucker Carlson’s journalistic rigor, but that’s precisely the situation we find ourselves in now. And rather ironically, that could be bad news for Fox News. New York Supreme Court Judge David B. Cohen has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden ‘commander and chief’ after gazpacho gaffe

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Trump lawyer urges court to block House from getting tax returns

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers brought his years-long battle to keep his tax returns out of the public eye to a U.S. appeals court on Thursday, where a congressional committee argued it had the right to force their release. The tax-writing House of Representatives Ways...
INCOME TAX
