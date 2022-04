Work is finishing up on the Innolabs life science facility at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Perkins + Will and developed by King Street Properties, Newmark Knight Frank, and GFP Real Estate, the project involved the restoration of a central building and construction of a six-story addition in multiple wings. The low-rise property is located just south of Jackson Avenue between Court Square West and Pearson Street, a short walk from the 7, E, and G trains at the Court Square subway station.

QUEENS, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO