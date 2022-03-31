ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Gag grouper recreational harvest opens April 1 in four counties

Cover picture for the articleNORTHWEST FLORIDA — State waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open to recreational harvest of gag grouper starting April 1. This regional season will remain open through June...

