Santa Barbara County, CA

Cynder Sinclair: At Two-Year Pandemic Anniversary, Nonprofits Evaluate Wisdom Gained From Challenges

By Cynder Sinclair, Noozhawk Columnist
Noozhawk
 1 day ago

This month we are acknowledging the two-year anniversary of the pandemic. It has created enormous, sometimes catastrophic, challenges for most people. Nonprofits have been especially hit hard with the restrictions that impacted their fundraising efforts and hampered their delivery of services. Yet, because of their intrepid resilience, many organizations figured out...

Carolina Public Press

ARPA funds helping Buncombe nonprofits recover from pandemic

18 nonprofits aiding mountain residents with services like housing, diapers, food, the arts, education and advocacy receiving more than $13.9 million of county's ARPA funding.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
KEYT

MacKenzie Scott donates $436 million to Habitat for Humanity

MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth in 2019. The international group received $25 million from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, while the remaining $411 million will be distributed in varying amounts among Habitat's local affiliates. Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity International's CEO, said Habitat for Humanity will use Scott's timely donation of unrestricted funds to increase the supply of affordable housing, especially in communities of color.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
9&10 News

Health Departments Reflect on Two Years of Covid Pandemic

After two years of COVID-19, and now a drop in cases, health departments are reflecting on their roles throughout the pandemic. Dr. Joshua Meyerson is the Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, and District Health Department #4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale GOAL program hosts healthcare letter writing event

The Hospital Volunteering Great Opportunities for Assistance and Leadership (GOAL) Program hosted a Healthcare Letter Writing Event the week of March 21 during lunch hours in the Grewock Student Union. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students wrote letters thanking healthcare workers for their service to the community. Letters will be delivered to staff at Hillsdale Hospital.
HILLSDALE, MI
Bangor Daily News

What lessons have we learned from two years of the COVID pandemic?

Two years ago Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of civil emergency in Maine in response to the initial outbreak of COVID-19.
MAINE STATE
