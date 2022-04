SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Left-hander Kyle Freeland will get back to where he started, against whom he started and -- the Rockies hope -- how he started. Freeland will start the 2022 season opener against the Dodgers at Coors Field on Friday at 2 p.m. MT. In his final Cactus League tuneup on Friday night, Freeland held the Mariners to one unearned run and three hits, with two strikeouts and no walks in 5 1/3 innings of a 2-1 Rockies victory.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO