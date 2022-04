GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With March Madness in full swing once again, you can help support a good cause while watching the game!. Rock Elm Tavern is teaming up with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund to raise money for cancer research. Each order of the "Shaver Special" includes a signature Big Rig Burger and Fulton tap for $18, with $5 going to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO