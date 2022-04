Des Moines, IA- All the candidates who’ve announced campaigns for statewide office have already filed their nominating petitions in the Secretary of State’s office. Radio Iowa reports that The Iowa Secretary of State’s office has a list of candidates for the June Primaries posted online. To qualify, candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate must submit petitions with the signatures of at least 35-hundred eligible Iowa voters.

