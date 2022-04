Local boxers representing King’s Boxing and Fitness took to the ring last weekend in different events in Charleston, South Carolina, and Cleveland, Tennessee. EJ Sonpon, a student at Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Kingsport, won the 106-pound title for his age group at the 2021 National Silver Gloves tournament. He followed that last Saturday by taking a 3-0 decision over Bryson Mank in the first fight of the Hurricane Boxing event in Charleston.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO