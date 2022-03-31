ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pressure grows on Rishi Sunak to ease cost of living squeeze as families face a £1,600 hit and campaigners urge Chancellor to revisit mini-Budget

By Jason Groves
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Rishi Sunak is under intense pressure to do more to ease the cost of living as families brace for a £1,600 hit this month.

Tory MPs and campaigners urged the Chancellor to revisit last week’s mini-Budget to help millions facing an unprecedented hike in everyday costs.

A record rise in energy bills kicks off a year of economic pain for millions.

The energy price cap will jump from £1,277 to £1,971 – an increase of £693 – with official forecasts suggesting it will increase by a further £788 in October.

An independent assessment for the Daily Mail found that price rises and tax hikes this month alone will cost a typical family of four over £134 a month – equal to more than £1,612 a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vz2Gt_0ew3CY3H00
A record rise in energy bills kicks off a year of economic pain for millions

Energy firm websites crashed yesterday as struggling customers tried to register their meter readings on the last day before the massive rise.

Next week, the Chancellor’s controversial hike in national insurance contributions will kick in, costing someone earning £30,000 an extra £255.

Council tax bills are rising by an average 3.5 per cent. And the hospitality sector warned that the decision to increase VAT to its pre-pandemic levels would put further pressure on inflation rates which are already forecast to hit 9 per cent this year.

Hospitality firms warned price rises in pubs and restaurants are ‘inevitable’ from today when the reduced rate of VAT on the sector goes up from 12.5 per cent to its pre-pandemic level of 20 per cent.

Former minister Robert Halfon said that while the Chancellor had already moved to help by means of measures such as last week’s 5p cut in fuel duty, the scale of the crisis meant he would have to get his chequebook out again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAiIX_0ew3CY3H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43McBq_0ew3CY3H00
The OBR has warned that families face the worst squeeze on living standards since records began in the 1950s this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3az1jZ_0ew3CY3H00
Pensioners are also facing a tough time after the triple lock was suspended during Covid

Mr Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow, in Essex, urged the Prime Minister to use next week’s energy strategy to take VAT and ‘green tariffs’ off energy bills, a move which he said could reduce them by hundreds of pounds.

He said: ‘I welcome the action the Government has taken but we will have to go further, particularly on energy bills.’

Former Cabinet minister John Redwood also urged the Chancellor to ‘do more’ to help struggling families – including ditching the NI hike and VAT on domestic fuel.

‘More action is needed now to see off the hit to real incomes in April and May, rather than pausing to see what happens in the autumn,’ he said.

Mr Sunak has already unveiled some measures to help, including a £200 loan to assist with energy bills, which comes through in October, and a massive rise in the threshold for paying national insurance, which will leave most workers better off when it comes into force in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clGU2_0ew3CY3H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GN4Tk_0ew3CY3H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpzej_0ew3CY3H00
Next week, the Chancellor’s controversial hike in national insurance contributions will kick in, costing someone earning £30,000 an extra £255

Millions of households living in homes rated council tax bands A to D will also benefit from a one-off discount worth £150.

Yesterday the Chancellor acknowledged that many families would find the coming months ‘tough’ – and admitted that his decisions to raise taxes were ‘certainly unpopular’.

But he suggested that the Government’s towering debts left him with little room to do more. He said: ‘We’re facing a very difficult situation with the price of things going up and I want to do what we can to ameliorate some of that, but I’m also honest with people that we can’t ameliorate all of it, sadly.’

But Downing Street left the door open to a possible further package of help.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government had put in place support worth £22billion. He added that the Government cannot do ‘absolutely everything to cover off some of these pressures that we are seeing globally’.

But he said ministers would keep the situation under review. He said: ‘We are ready to take further steps if needed to support households’.

Labour yesterday put the cost of living at the centre of its campaign for next month’s local elections. Launching the party’s campaign in Bury yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer branded the package of help ‘pathetic’ and called for a windfall tax on energy firms, which he said could knock £600 off average bills.

Senior Tories also fear the cost of living could dent the party’s hopes in next month’s elections.

Conservative backbencher Craig Mackinlay said he ‘fears for the May elections’ because of the cost of living crisis.

He told the Mail: ‘It’s not a great place to be politically when all these bills arrive in April.’

An assessment of rising costs conducted for the Mail found that households face a tough financial year.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action warned the cost of heating an average home has now doubled in 18 months, leaving 6.5 million households unable to live in a warm, safe home across the UK.

Energy supplier websites crash in meter-reading rush

By Helena Kelly, Money Mail Reporter

The websites of energy suppliers crashed yesterday as thousands of customers rushed to submit meter readings ahead of today’s price hike.

Glitches at firms including British Gas, E.On and Scottish Power meant households were unable to log data online. Long wait times left callers in limbo for hours.

It came as consumer champion Martin Lewis urged households to submit photographs of their meters to suppliers for what he called ‘meter reading day’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sHHW_0ew3CY3H00
The websites of energy suppliers crashed yesterday as thousands of customers rushed to submit meter readings 

But providers provoked further outrage when they appeared to blame Mr Lewis for the delays, with E.On accusing him of ‘bringing down Britain’.

Annual energy bills will soar by 54 per cent today as regulator Ofgem raises the price cap for an average home to £1,971.

Households were encouraged to submit evidence of their meter readings before midnight last night to show exactly how much energy they had been using.

This should prevent firms from estimating a customer’s energy usage before April 1 and potentially overcharging them at the new higher rate.

The guidance only applies to traditional meters rather than ‘smart’ ones, which automatically send data to suppliers.

A tweet by E.On’s official account read: ‘Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today. Martin has once again created an unprecedented demand bringing down Britain.’ The tweet was swiftly deleted, with the firm admitting it was an ‘ill-considered and off-the-cuff remark’. Octopus said: ‘Martin Lewis’ advice for customers to submit meter readings has driven incredible traffic.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcoWW_0ew3CY3H00
Consumer champion Martin Lewis urged households to submit photographs of their meters to suppliers for what he called ‘meter reading day’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZmW4_0ew3CY3H00
In a now deleted Tweet responding to a customer, E.ON Next claimed the Martin Lewis had 'once again created an unprecedented demand bringing down Britain'

Mr Lewis appeared to laugh off the barbs, saying he thought the E.On tweet was ‘someone trying to be funny’. He added: ‘I’m always forgiving of human error (as I make them myself) so let’s move on.’

Almost all energy providers said they were experiencing difficulties on their websites yesterday. By last night many appeared to be up and running again. One British Gas customer wrote on Twitter: ‘This isn’t good enough! How about investing some of those obscene profits in a decent IT system?’

Politicians also condemned the suppliers, insisting they should have anticipated a surge in website traffic. Ed Miliband, Labour’s climate change spokesman, said suppliers had ‘serious questions to answer’. Last night energy bosses urged customers not to panic. Octopus chief executive Greg Jackson said readings could be emailed or phoned in over the next ‘five to seven days’.

Scott Byrom, of The Energy Shop, said: ‘Even if you didn’t manage to get a photo yesterday and take one today, the difference in cost will be pennies.’ Trade body Energy UK said customers could use automated phonelines and apps to make contact.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

326K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

'People have to decide whether to eat or put the heating on': Couple fight back tears as they say they feel 'abandoned and insulted' by Rishi as squeezed families warn National Insurance and fuel duty handout will do little to ease cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak has said millions will benefit from cuts to national insurance and fuel duty announced yesterday, but families are unconvinced it will actually ease the huge cost of living crisis. Under pressure to deliver for the hardest hit by soaring energy costs and a looming tax hike, the Chancellor...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak warns he 'can't solve every problem' as Tories demand fuel duty is slashed in mini-Budget next week and Rees-Mogg says tax is 'abnormally high' - but Chancellor vows he WILL cut burden soon

Rishi Sunak today warned that he 'can't solve every problem' as he poured cold water on Tory demands for fuel duty to be slashed in next week's mini-Budget. Speaking at the party's Spring conference in Blackpool, the Chancellor insisted he had 'enormous sympathy' for people being hammered by soaring inflation and energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Tory revolt grows with demands for Rishi Sunak to go further on his pledge to cut taxes with revenues set to soar to £1trillion as MPs say families need more help to deal with the spiralling cost of living

Tory MPs demanded the Chancellor go further on his pledge to cut taxes tonight as figures revealed the Treasury is set to rake in £1trillion a year. Total revenues flowing into the exchequer are forecast to reach a record £1.05trillion in 2023/24 – just ahead of the next election – up from £899.5billion this year and the equivalent of £42,000 per household.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

'Now slash taxes even further': Tory MPs fear Rishi Sunak's £15bn of cuts won't be enough for families struggling with the rising cost of living amid warnings of a record squeeze on incomes

Rishi Sunak faced pressure to move further and faster on tax cuts last night amid official warnings of a record squeeze on living standards. In his annual Spring Statement yesterday, the Chancellor laid the groundwork for an election in two years with a £15billion package of tax cuts to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Craig Mackinlay
Daily Mail

Experts warn Rishi Sunak that even a 10p fuel duty cut won't offset eye-watering rise in petrol costs as Chancellor mulls freezing VAT for hospitality and raising Nics threshold to ease cost of living - but Blair warns poorest face 10% inflation surge

Cut fuel duty: The Chancellor is considering a reduction of about 5p per litre in order to counter record prices at the pumps which have seen the cost of a tank of fuel soar to almost £100. Any cut is likely to be temporary, lasting six months or so.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Britons face AUSTERITY as well as cost-of-living squeeze after 'fiscal illusionist' Rishi failed to boost spending on services to match spiralling inflation - with public sector workers facing 'hefty' pay cuts

Britons face years of austerity alongside the cost-of-living squeeze after Rishi Sunak failed to boost spending on services to match spiralling inflation. The respected IFS think-tank warned of a 'significant' reduction in real-terms funding for services in its traditional post-mortem on the Spring Statement today. Director Paul Johnson said he...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK's Sunak Tries to Ease Cost-Of-Living Hit With Tax Cuts

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty and softened some of a looming payroll tax increase on Wednesday as he sought to alleviate a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of slowing economic growth. But with inflation set to hit a 40-year high of nearly 9% later...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Rishi faces Tory tax backlash as Boris says he must 'do more' to help Brits deal with cost of living crisis - while under-fire Chancellor hints at ANOTHER bailout before October and denies being too rich to understand families' pain

Boris Johnson has warned the government must 'do more' to tackle the cost of living crisis as Rishi Sunak hinted at another cost-of-living bailout before October - and denied he is too rich to understand the pain being endured by families. The PM delivered a message about the importance of...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Energy#Cost Of Living#Octopus Energy#Mini Budget#The Daily Mail
BBC

Spring Statement: Rishi Sunak seeks to combat cost-of-living squeeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out measures aimed at combating soaring energy, food and fuel prices, in his Spring Statement. He cut fuel duty by 5p but resisted calls to scrap April's National Insurance rise of 1.25p in the pound. He warned the UK's post-pandemic recovery had been blown off...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Thousands of protesters across Britain including Jeremy Corbyn demand the Government tackles the cost of living crisis

Thousands of protesters across Britain including Jeremy Corbyn today demanded the government tackles the cost of living crisis. A Downing Street protest today saw around 100 people, among them former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, waving signs which read 'tax the rich' and 'freeze energy bills, not people.'. Demonstrations were staged...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Awkward moment Scott Morrison fails to pronounce the name of Liberal candidate for Parramatta - and appears to try and cover it up by coughing

In an awkward moment Prime Minister Scott Morrison struggled to pronounce the name of anew Liberal candidate for a crucial seat at the next election. During a press conference in Tasmania on Saturday at which Mr Morrison talked about the new India-Australia trade deal, he stumbled over the name of Maria Kovacic, his pick as the Liberal candidate for the Federal seat of Parramatta at the next election.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy