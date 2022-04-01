ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Imposter syndrome impacts women of color the most. Here's why

By Annika Verma
 1 day ago

The first year of high school signifies the beginning of the end of comfort in all aspects of life.

As we are slowly but surely exposed to the outside world, many of us feel insecure, that we are not worthy of what we have achieved. This can be referred to as Imposter Syndrome, where a person may feel like a complete fraud and doubt their abilities compared to their peers.

Imposter syndrome can impact practically everyone, but it specifically seems to impact women of color the most.

Intersectionality refers to the social categorizations of identity, and how those identities may benefit or disadvantage you. Women of color cannot divorce themselves from their identities and those same intersections may disadvantage them.

Being a woman in an often male-dominated field can be discouraging, and being a woman of color may be even more difficult. You see some women in your field, but they may not be people of color, which is further isolating.

This isolation also introduces doubts of, “Do I actually belong here?” And for many people of color, these uncertainties begin as early as elementary school.

Women of color and their experiences with imposter syndrome

When having a discussion about anything, we must look at the issue from the perspective of someone who may be impacted the most by these issues.

Women of color are in a unique position where they may experience microaggressions based on racial identity and their identity as women. Off-hand remarks from co-workers are only one aspect of issues faced compared to systemic inequities that may give way to women of color feeling out of place.

The lack of representation contributes to the pressures that women of color face consistently.

Adrienne King, a Pennridge corporate and community leader, said being a Black woman in a “...majority white environment..” is exhausting.

“It is easy for any environment to be ruled by the majority and become complicit in making those not in the majority feel out of place and undeserving," she said. "Demographics across roles and organizations must constantly be evaluated with the intent of asking who we don't see and why. Intentional efforts must be made.”

Systemic issues play a considerable role in making women of color interpret themselves as undeserving of needed praise in white and male-dominated society. The framing of the term itself, being characterized as a “syndrome,” furthers a historical narrative of hysteria in women — one that further negatively impacts women of color. Intersectional identities make competing in contemporary workplaces all the more difficult.

Alex Ren, a Chinese American who is in the 12th grade at New Hope-Solebury High School, has a similar perspective of feeling debilitated.

“Most of the work is actually done by the women of color in our schools by forcing ourselves into these areas and trying to avoid feeling like we don’t belong," she said. "It’s hard work, and extremely tiring especially when you concurrently face racist and sexist microaggressions, but since we can’t rely on the school to help us, there’s not much else for us to do.”

She also touches on the pressures of being Asian in a white environment — if anything is less than the best, she does not feel good enough for a place at the table.

The constant fight to prove that you are worthy, to yourself and to others rings true for Angela Nutter, a woman of color living in Doylestown. She speaks of having to fight for a place amongst her peers.

“The common theme or feeling through many of these life experiences has been the need or feeling that I have to prove that I belong, that my existence in certain spaces isn’t a fluke," she said.

How can we combat imposter syndrome?

There is a problem in the ways women of color feel in relation to their peers, and how imposter syndrome goes deeper than academic insecurity. Now comes the question: How we can create an environment where women of color feel comfortable with their identities?

King has been leading her workplace in a program called “Sister Circles.” The program is intended to “...center the voices of women of color in discussion groups with allies to learn and talk about topics like imposter syndrome.” She seeks to foster an environment where people may understand the perspectives of women of color, without speaking over them or interrogating them.

“I still feel like I’m competing with the top students in my classes at the same time, most of which happen to be women of color too,” added Ren. She touches on the wider issue of lack of collaboration in workplaces and schools, that lead to unhealthy and competitive relations. Focus is often on who can be the best, not how to create social environments where people may collectively nurture their understanding. This can worsen relationships between women of color, that they must conform to these toxic environments to be at the top.

As allies, women of color, and people of color overall, we must work together to ensure that we are truly creating comfortable spaces. Avoid making superficial attempts and learn to truly associate value to different experiences. Be willing in creating supportive relationships that will aid current and future generations.

“For allies, this helps them to more clearly see what is happening in hopes of identifying personal actions that they can take to help dismantle the systems of oppression and remove bias,” said King.

Annika Verma is a junior at Pennsbury High School. She loves to be outside walking her dog or riding her bike. You also can find her listening to King Krule or Mazzy Star all year long.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Imposter syndrome impacts women of color the most. Here's why

