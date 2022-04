The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.

