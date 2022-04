Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, along with Habitat for Humanity International and 83 U.S. Habitat-affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Of that, the Sussex chapter received $3.5 million. This transformational donation will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 12 DAYS AGO