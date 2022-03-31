ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kofoid Lands KBM Truck Ride For Bristol

By Staff Report
sprintcarandmidget.com
 2 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Reigning USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget Series champion Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut in the April 16 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The Toyota Racing Development driver will wheel the No. 51 Tundra...

www.sprintcarandmidget.com

