ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Forest Hills Central’s Hallock leads Michigan AP Div. 1 team

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

The 2022 Michigan Associated Press Division 1 girls’ basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of eight sports writers:

___

Player of the Year: Theryn Hallock, Forest Hills Central

Coach of the Year: Kyle Theisen, Midland Dow

___

First Team All-State

Theryn Hallock, Forest Hills Central, Sr.

Macy Brown, East Grand Rapids, Jr.

Kennedy Blair, Dearborn Divine Child, Jr.

Deyonce Thompson, East Kentwood, Sr.

Brooke Daniels, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, Sr.

Janae Tyler, Holt, Jr.

Jaci Tubergen, Hudsonville, Sr.

Gabby Reynolds, West Ottawa, Soph.

Sarah Rambus, Flushing, Jr.

Madison Skorupski, Clarkston, Sr.

___

Second Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the eight-member panel)

Lily Zeinstra, Byron Center, Soph.

Alexa Kolnitys, Midland Dow, Sr.

Maeve St. John, Howell, Sr.

Alecsis Smith, Bay City Central, Sr.

Soraya Timms, East Lansing, Sr.

Taylor Anderson, South Lyon East, Sr.

Coaches:

Don Palmer, Hartland

Honorable Mention

___

(Nominees receiving one or no votes from the eight-member panel)

Adelaide Douglass, Mattawan; Mackenzie Ford, Richland Gull Lake; Rylee Stephenson, Portage Central; Addison Hutson, Battle Creek Lakeview; Alyna Lewis, Parma Western; Megan Lautner, Traverse City West; Annabel Ayrault, Groose Pointe North; Colleena Bryant, Wayne Memorial; Mayla Ham, Wayne Memorial; Elyssa Kincaid, Riverview; Davai Matthews, Wayne Memorial; Madison Morson, Salem; Abby Rey, Midland Dow; Jamya Robinson, Muskegon; Olivia Sobczak, Mona Shores; Khaleeya Cook, Mona Shores; Megan Leslie, Greenville; Avery Zeinstra, Byron Center; Alyssa Wypych, Rockford; Maddie Petroelje, Hudsonville; Alaina Diaz, Hudsonville; Grace Lyons, Rockford; Alina Anderson, Rockford; Braxcynn Baker, Lowell; McKenna Ferguson, Byron Center; Terin Maynard, Jenison; Christina Maze, Grand Rapids Union; Amanda Roach, Hartland; Leah Lappin, Hartland; Mary Copple, Brighton; Olivia Dirkse, Davison; Chelsea Bishop, Grand Blanc; Taylor Thompson, Grand Blanc; Paige Leedle, Linden; Julia Gilbert, Port Huron; Jersey McGregor, Port Huron Northern; Myonna Hooper, West Bloomfield; Summer Davis, West Bloomfield; Indya Davis, West Bloomfield; Kendal Zeiter, Troy; Anna Herberholz, Birmingham Marian; McKenzie Swanson, Birmingham Marian; Kamryn Richards, Groose Pointe South; Julia Gilbert, Port Huron; Lina Rea, Utica; Ella Burger, Macomb Dakota; Madison Bettys, Utica Ford; Hannah Toutant, Macomb Dakota; Claire Groenewoud, Holt; Ella Miller, East Lansing; Grace Isenhath, Haslett; Maddy Benard, Grosse Pointe South; Rylan Buschell, Belleville; Batoul Reda, Dearborn Fordson; Kamryn Richards, Grosse Pointe South; Zar’ria Mitchell, Saginaw Heritage; Ellie Zomer, Holland; Maddie Schuur, Zeeland East; Molly Borski, West Ottawa; Grace Ryan, Temperance-Bedford; Sydney Pnacek, Dexter; Sophie Canen, Saline; Kate Stemmer, Saline; Brianna Rodriguez, Dexter; Lauren DeWolf, Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Coaches:

Rob Smith, East Lansing; Jen Dutmers, Traverse City Central; Mike Phillips, Mona Shores; Brad Wilson, Rockford; Julius Porter, Troy; Rachel Bryer, Oxford; Darrin McAllister, West Bloomfield.

___

Voting panel: Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; David Goricki, The Detroit News; Marc Vieau, The Cadillac News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Introducing the 2022 Michigan AP Division 1 All-State girls basketball team

The Michigan Associated Press released its fourth and final All-State girls basketball team Thursday with the release of the Division 1 squad. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s Theryn Hallock was selected the AP Player of the Year for Division 1, while 10 players earned first-team honors and six more made second team.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Baraga’s Osterman leads Upper Peninsula Girls Basketball All-Stars

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (UPSSA) met this week to determine the top players, coaches and teams of the 2021-2022 season. 2022 All-UP Girls Basketball. Major Awards. Ms. U.P. Basketball: Reide Osterman, Baraga, Sr. Division 1-3 Player of the Year: Ally Schultz, St. Ignace,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Dexter, MI
City
Lowell, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Belleville, MI
City
Riverview, MI
City
Haslett, MI
City
Troy, MI
City
Salem Township, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Davison, MI
MLive.com

Meet MLive’s 2022 boys basketball Dream Team from Muskegon

MUSKEGON – The 2021-22 boys basketball season in Muskegon had a plethora of memorable moments and highlight-reel performances. Whether it was incredible individual accomplishments or hard-fought team victories in marquee matchups, the action on the court always seemed to be well worth the price of admission for fans across the Muskegon area.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Forest Hills Central#Hallock#Ap#Dearborn Divine Child
MLive.com

16 Kalamazoo-area girls basketball players earn 2021-22 Associated Press all-state honors

KALAMAZOO, MI – The final buzzer at the Breslin Center sounded last week, bringing an end to Michigan’s 2021-22 high school basketball season. Now, it’s time for the state’s best to begin collecting their postseason accolades, and the Associated Press recognized Michigan’s top performers with the release of its all-state teams in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Blade

2021-22 winter all-league teams: Hockey and gymnastics

Here are hockey and gymnastics postseason honors for Toledo-area conferences . ■ Player of the year: Michael Armstrong, Findlay. ■ Coach of the year: Ben Patey, Findlay. ■ First team: Forwards-Michael Armstrong, Findlay; Gordy Hunt, St. Francis; Cody Schneider, Perrysburg. Defensemen-Charlie Anderson, St. John’s; Owen Denker, St. Francis. Goaltender-Austin Nowak, Northview.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oakland Press

Fast start to season for Cranbrook-Kingswood, as Cranes open with 12-2 win over Notre Dame Prep

PONTIAC — The Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes opened their boys lacrosse season with a 12-2 win over the Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Fighting Irish Friday night. Theo Von Staden opened the scoring just 32 seconds in for the Cranes, and Cranbrook never looked back. The Cranes dominated play in the first half, largely by gaining initial possession after face offs. If Cranbrook didn’t win the faceoff outright, then its pressure forced a quick turnover, giving them the initial attack.
PONTIAC, MI
The Daily Telegram

Adrian's Torres to make pro boxing debut

MONROE — There were a lot of great moments in Todd Riggs’ boxing career. But the moment the trainer for the Joe’s-Arthur Lesow Community Center Boxing Club recalls most vividly was an eye opener rather than a great victory. “I remember the first time I got hit...
ADRIAN, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy