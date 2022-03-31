Forest Hills Central’s Hallock leads Michigan AP Div. 1 team

PONTIAC — The Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes opened their boys lacrosse season with a 12-2 win over the Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Fighting Irish Friday night. Theo Von Staden opened the scoring just 32 seconds in for the Cranes, and Cranbrook never looked back. The Cranes dominated play in the first half, largely by gaining initial possession after face offs. If Cranbrook didn’t win the faceoff outright, then its pressure forced a quick turnover, giving them the initial attack.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO