ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

'A perfect storm': Sports historians share insight on Duke-UNC Final Four meeting

By Michael Perchick
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iznl5_0ew2RO4p00 Whether it's camping out for weeks for a seat inside Cameron Indoor Stadium or camping out overnight for a seat at Sup Dogs on Franklin Street, the passion of Duke and UNC students and fans ramps up whenever the two teams meet.

On Saturday, the stakes will be higher than ever before when the Tar Heels and Blue Devils square off in New Orleans for their Final Four matchup.

"This is both I think at the same time the most excited I've seen people but the most anxious that I've seen people," said Dr. Matthew Andrews, a UNC history professor who specializes in sports history.

Andrews said there are a couple of key reasons why this matchup has been elevated from one of regional importance to one of national prominence.

"There's this sort of perfect historical confluence where the Duke-Carolina rivalry really gets big in the 1980s with the sustained excellence of Dean Smith, who had obviously been there since the mid-1960s and then the arrival of (Mike Krzyzewski). And as Duke just got better and better, that rivalry got bigger and bigger. That's right when ESPN came on the scene. It's right when ESPN was trying to nationalize certain college basketball matchups to get eyes on this relatively new cable channel. And it's the Duke-UNC rivalry in college basketball that more than any other rivalry helped grow the ESPN college basketball program," said Andrews.

Duke alum and writer Barry Jacobs mentioned some of the same factors.

"I think Krzyzewski with his success, coinciding with the rise of ESPN, put Duke on the map in a way that nobody else was put on the map. Because they then became, especially with (ESPN analyst) Dick Vitale raving about Duke and Krzyzewski, they became the personification of how things should be done if you're going to be a winning program, and that's been the case for 30 years," Jacobs said.

Jacobs has written books on former UNC head coach Smith and Duke head coach Krzyzewski. He said he believes the similarities of the players in the programs are noteworthy.

"The players graduated, they were polite young men. They knew how to play, which is a cliché, but still, they played unselfishly. They didn't try to show up their opponent," said Jacobs.

Those characteristics, combined with the close distance between the universities heightened the emotions in the rivalry.

"The level of excellence of the players, the teams, and of the coaches is as good as anywhere. The fact that you have two that are like that, and they meet twice a year, and the fans meet each other every day makes it unique," Jacobs said.

Saturday will be the third time they will meet, a rare occasion, though it happened as recently as 2019 when Duke defeated UNC in the ACC semifinals after dropping the first two matchups this season.

"From just a purely rivalry standup, I'm very comfortable saying that this is the biggest rivalry game in the history of the NCAA tournament," Andrews said.

Jacobs added: "It's as big as it's ever been."

The two have never faced off in the NCAA tournament before, and will now do so in Hubert Davis's first season leading the Tar Heels, and Krzyzewski's last leading Duke.

"The basketball gods, and the fact that Coach K is leaving this year, it's just all adding up. It's a perfect storm," said Andrews.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Justin Thomas’ Caddie Has Telling Comment On Tiger Woods

The sports world has one question this weekend: will Tiger Woods play in the Masters next week?. Over the past few days, rumors of Tiger teeing it up at Augusta National have reached a fever pitch. On Tuesday, Woods flew to Augusta and played a full 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Former ESPN Anchor Dead At 63 Following Cancer Battle

Alan Massengale, one of ESPN’s earliest anchors, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with colon cancer, KCBS reported. Massengale was diagnosed more than six years ago, and was placed on life support after suffering a fall that led to a brain bleed. Massengale was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Dick Vitale
Person
Dean Smith
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Grandchildren Of Duke’s Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in either the last or second to last game of his college basketball career on Saturday night. Coach K and the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils are set to take on longtime rival North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, in a national semifinal game at the Final Four in New Orleans. With a win, Coach K and Duke will be off to the national championship game. With a loss, the Blue Devils will be going home – and Coach K’s career will be over.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Espn College Basketball#Perfect Storm#Duke Unc Final#Sup Dogs#The Tar Heels
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy