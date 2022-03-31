ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Jazz: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on TNT.

The Lakers have lost three games in a row and have been absolutely struggling since the All-Star break. They are 10th in the Western Conference, but they’re just half a game up on the 11th-place San Antonio Spurs.

With LeBron James still out due to a sprained ankle, it’s getting close to panic time for the Purple and Gold.

Utah also has been on a skid lately. It has dropped its last five games and is sixth, a half game behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers and the Jazz have played two games against each other this season, with L.A. winning both of them.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Jazz -11.5
  • Money line: Jazz -900 / Lakers +570
  • Over-under: 226.5

Advice and prediction

If James were playing in this game, the Lakers would have at least an outside chance, given that they beat the Jazz in both of their head-to-head matchups this season while playing very well defensively.

But without the four-time MVP, L.A. has just two chances of winning this contest: slim and none.

It’s as simple as that, and if the Lakers’ loss on Tuesday to the Dallas Mavericks was any indication, it may be wise to expect the Jazz to beat the spread in this one.

Prediction: Jazz 123, Lakers 105

