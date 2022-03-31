Ban on business vax mandates fails, as lawmakers wrap up session

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers on Thursday failed to override any of GOP Gov. Brad Little’s vetoes, including his veto of the only bill they passed this year to address business vaccine requirements after considering numerous other proposals; legislators then adjourned their session for the year.

Little vetoed SB 1381, the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” on Monday; it sought to impose a one-year ban on businesses, venues or employers in Idaho requiring coronavirus vaccines. Little said the bill “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.” Several large Idaho businesses vociferously opposed it.

The Senate had earlier passed the bill by more than a two-thirds margin, suggesting it could override the governor’s veto, but when it tried on Thursday, the vote fell short, coming in 21-14, compared to the original vote to pass the bill of 24-11. Three GOP senators switched from “yes” to “no,” Sens. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls; and Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls. It's not uncommon for senators to switch their votes on an override to support a governor from their own party.

Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, was the only one to debate; he spoke in favor of overriding the veto. “Senators, as you know, we put a lot of work into this bill to try to find the appropriate balance,” he said. Lakey said the bill “prohibits discrimination based on that (vaccine) status,” but also recognizes and reasonable needs of businesses.

The only exceptions allowed in SB 1381 were for health care workers subject to federal law, existing contractual arrangements, and employees who are required to travel out of state or enter specific work areas where vaccines are required. Violations would have been misdemeanors punishable by $1,000 fines.

Meanwhile, in the House, Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, the House sponsor of SB 1381, gave a scathing speech suggesting that anyone who opposed the bill didn't deserve to be reelected.

“As many of you probably know, the Senate was unable to override the veto of the governor,” Adams told the House. “We talk about having the lightest touch of government, but why are we here if there’s no touch? If we wanted no touch of government, no government involvement in the private sector, then I would make the case that we should go back to 1920s industrialism where you could work people to death. You know, they created unions because of that. We’re a right-to-work state. That puts a higher level of responsibility on us to protect the workers’ rights.”

He decried “discrimination” against the unvaccinated, saying, “Discrimination doesn’t have any place in Idaho.”

“In the Book of Revelations it talks about people who are neither hot nor cold, they are lukewarm,” Adams said. He equated those who are “lukewarm” with “people who didn't support individual rights of people over big corporations,” and said those people should be treated “like lukewarm water, neither hot nor cold, that they spit you out.” Asked later by the Idaho Press what he meant by that, he said he meant those who didn’t support the bill shouldn’t be reelected.

“If people in this body who are elected by the people of Idaho won't stand up for them against big corporations when it comes to discrimination, they have no business being here,” Adams declared. “We all got elected to protect people's rights. That's the fundamental purpose of government.”

Numerous bills have been introduced by GOP lawmakers this year to outlaw vaccine mandates from private businesses. Among them: The House earlier passed HB 581, sponsored by Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, to make it a crime for any employer, even of just a single in-home caregiver, to inquire about an employee’s vaccine status.

Shepherd supported the Coronavirus Pause Act, which was proposed by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, calling it a “compromise.”

In his veto message, Little wrote, “I have been consistent in stating my belief that businesses should be left to make decisions about the management of their operations and employees with limited interference from government. For the same reason, I sued to stop President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates three times.”

It takes a two-thirds vote to override a veto. Even if the Senate had succeeded in overriding the veto of SB 1381, there’s no guarantee the House would have followed suit, as it passed the bill on March 18 on a 45-23 vote, which is 64.3%, short of the required two-thirds.

The House also declined, by unanimous consent, to try to override two other gubernatorial vetoes, of HB 782, a controversial proposal to change the Idaho Judicial Council and judge-selection process; and HB 723, on enrollment-based calculations for school funding.

Idaho’s legislative session this year clocked in at 81 days, a big contrast to last year’s record-long session that ran for an unprecedented 311 days.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, “I think we did some great stuff this year.” He cited historic income tax cuts, infrastructure investments, and education improvements, including a major upgrade in health insurance coverage for Idaho teachers.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, “We did do several things on the edges on property tax. There’s going to be more to do. The big one that I would prefer, when we take it off of everybody, and move the sales tax up a little bit, if I'm re-elected we’ll push that further.”

Every seat in the Legislature is on the ballot this year, in the May 17 primary and the November general election.

Little, in a statement Friday, said, “In all my years, I have never seen a more successful legislative session that produced so many positive results for the people we serve. We achieved what I never thought we could – ‘the trifecta’ – which is record tax relief, record education investments, and record transportation investments in one year.”

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he’d give this year’s session a “B-minus, C-plus.” He praised the passage of the income tax cut and SB 1309, the Texas-style abortion lawsuits law that’s already been challenged in court, while bemoaning the failure of the Senate to take up House-passed bills on everything from criminalizing librarians if minors check out “harmful” materials to outlawing mask mandates.

“We left a lot of issues on the table that we said we were going to deal with,” Crane said.