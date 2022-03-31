Manu Ginobili first-ballot induction into Hall of Fame
Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ginobili, Hardaway reportedly headline 2022 Hall of Fame class nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/gin… – 9:20 PM
Had Manu Ginobili on my 75 greatest of all-time list.
Probably up too high on the list, but he’s going to the Hall of Fame.
espn.com/espn/story/_/i… – 9:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
A tres días de que anuncien que @Manu Ginobili es OFICIALMENTE INMORTAL….. pic.twitter.com/AiOVry1TUm – 12:54 PM
George Karl: It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀 -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / March 31, 2022
Shams Charania: George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022
Shams Charania: WNBA legend Swin Cash – a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cash is currently part of the New Orleans Pelicans front office. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022
