Manu Ginobili first-ballot induction into Hall of Fame

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ginobili, Hardaway reportedly headline 2022 Hall of Fame class nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/gin…9:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Had Manu Ginobili on my 75 greatest of all-time list.

Probably up too high on the list, but he’s going to the Hall of Fame.

espn.com/espn/story/_/i…9:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzxoY_0ew2BgCR00

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:01 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

A tres días de que anuncien que @Manu Ginobili es OFICIALMENTE INMORTAL….. pic.twitter.com/AiOVry1TUm12:54 PM

George Karl: It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀 -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / March 31, 2022

Shams Charania: George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022

Shams Charania: WNBA legend Swin Cash – a four-time All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cash is currently part of the New Orleans Pelicans front office. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 31, 2022

