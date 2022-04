LOS ANGELES — The stars at night were very bright at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. And several Texas residents were among them. Before the Oscars ceremony even started, Texas was making its mark on the show. According to Texas Monthly, designer Brandon Maxwell, one of the night's red carpet correspondents, is a Longview, Texas, native. Also prior to the televised portion of the ceremony, Mac Ruth, an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication, won the Oscar for Best Sound for "Dune."

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO