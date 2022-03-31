ABC Kite Fest

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Duck Tours’ 29th season starts Friday and they’re looking for drivers. Duck Tours CEO Cindy Brown said she’s looking forward to a normal season without any COVID protocols on board after two tough years. She also expects more tourists will travel to Boston this summer, but they have a shortage of drivers. So, they’re offering wages of $25 an hour and a $4,000 sign on bonus. “We are short drivers. We are actively trying to hire. We’ve increased our wages. We have sign on bonuses, end of season bonuses, safety bonuses. It’s a fun place to work, lots of perks in the city and a fun way for someone who’s got a CDL to make their living off the streets of Boston. It really is a wonderful job if you want to take it,” Brown told WBZ-TV Friday. The duck boats will leave their garage in Dorchester and depart from three spots in the city – the Museum of Science, the Prudential building and the New England Aquarium starting at 10 a.m. Boston Duck Tours serves about 555,000 guests in a typical season. For more information, visit their website.

