Basketball

NIT Championship: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
 1 day ago
The Xavier Musketeers will meet the Texas A&M Aggies in the NIT Championship on Thursday night from Madison Square Garden.

Xavier is coming off an 84-77 win over St. Bonaventure in the semifinals and will look to bring some of that offensive power into tonight. As for Texas A&M, they knocked off Washington State by a score of 72-56 and will look for a win tonight after being snubbed in the NCAA Tournament.

This will be a great night of fast-paced action from these two teams, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Xavier vs. Texas A&M

  • When: Thursday, March 31
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Xavier vs. Texas A&M (-4.5)

O/U: 137.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Final Four picks are in and bettors don't see Coach K ending his career with a loss to UNC

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour has stolen headlines for much of the season. But as the NCAA Tournament arrived, the question everyone needed to know was when it would all end. Actually, seemingly more and more people became hopeful for his downfall, rooting against the Hall of Fame coach. However, as much as people want to see Coach K lose, not many were willing to bet on it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 JUCO Player of the Year Sean East considers transfer to Oregon Ducks

On April 1, point guard Sean East was named the 2021-2022 NJCAA-Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, an award given annually to the top Junior College player in the country. That same day, East revealed his top-6 schools, which included Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson, Missouri, South Florida, and BYU. East is working on scheduling a visit to Eugene, according to a report from Matt Prehm at 247Sports, having previously visited BYU and Missouri with a trip to South Florida already on the calendar. East averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season at John A. Logan Junior College in Texas....
EUGENE, OR
