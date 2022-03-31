ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was Patrick Demarchelier?

By Nikki Main
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdZnk_0ew244R000

FASHION photographer Patrick Demarchelier died at 78 years old on March 31, 2022.

Demarchelier was a photographer of the stars, capturing photos of Princess Diana, Madonna, and Bella Hadid.

Who was Patrick Demarchelier?

Patrick Demarchelier started his career in photography in Paris at only 20 years old.

He held a few assistant photographer positions until he was taken on by prized lensman Hans Feurer and transferred into fashion photography.

In 1975, Demarchelier opened his own studio, shooting photos for Harper’s Bazaar before switching to Condé Nast, where he covered shooting for Vogue, Teen Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Allure.

It was one of his covers in Vogue in 1989 that caught the attention of Princess Diana. She hired him as her personal photographer, making him the first non-British photographer to be hired by the Royal family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBLUw_0ew244R000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLAEf_0ew244R000

His accomplishments earned him the Officier Dan’s l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer in the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French minister of culture in 2007.

Despite all his achievements, Demarchelier said he tried not to focus on what's happened to him and is always looking toward the future.

"My best work is the work coming up next," Demarchelier told WWD in 2016.

"I don’t like to look at the past. I like to focus on today’s work and tomorrow’s work," adding, “I will die working.”

How did Patrick Demarchelier die?

Demarchelier was French-born and throughout his career in Europe, he captured photos of celebrities, eventually becoming Princess Diana's personal photographer in 1989.

In addition to Princess Diana, other celebrities Demarchelier photographed included Madonna, Gisele Bundchen, and numerous others.

Demarchelier's death was confirmed on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st, 2022, at the age of 78.

"He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor, and three grandchildren."

His cause of death still remains unknown.

Etheleen Staley, the co-founder of the Staley Wise Gallery, represented Demarchelier for 25 years and told WWD, "He had an eye and a sense of style."

She added, "He captured the zeitgeist but they’re more art. I hope he goes down as a great photographer.

"He should be honored for his photography.”

How have people reacted to his death?

Demarchelier's friends and co-workers in the fashion world took to social media on March 31 to pay their respects to the creative icon.

Bella Hadid, who was a former subject of Demarchelier, said in a post on Instagram, "I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG2VD_0ew244R000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGG6F_0ew244R000

Model Christie Brinkley wrote on Twitter, "I loved working with Patrick. I loved just hanging with Patrick on the many trips we did. I just loved him."

Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert also commented on Demarchelier's passing, saying, "So sad. Had such good memories working with Patrick. He will be missed."

