Bike shop attracting long-distance customers

We can’t deny the value of awards. Whether it’s a 13.5-inch bronze statue plated in 24-karat gold or a certificate on thick parchment, an award legitimizes something. In some cases, it’s a whole industry. When it comes to aviation, the coveted accolade comes in the form of the annual Crystal Cabin Awards, the world’s only awards for aircraft cabin products and concepts. The first one launched at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in 2007. That year, such products as Airbus’s SPICE (Space Innovative Catering Equipment) system and Lamera AB’s Hybrix material took home the first awards. This year, though, the Crystal Cabin Awards have a more targeted focus: The future. And these innovations are nothing short of fantastic.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO