La Grande, OR

Bike shop attracting long-distance customers

By DICK MASON The Observer
Baker City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE — The Eastern Wheelworks bike shop in La Grande marked the anniversary of its first year of operation on Saturday, March 26. While no celebration was conducted, there is a lot to celebrate. Business is brisk at the shop, which specializes in making customized hand-built wheels...

www.bakercityherald.com

KRQE News 13

Best mini bike

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before you learn to run, you have to learn how to walk. It’s the same with riding a bike and especially for powerful motorcycles. The easiest way to learn how to handle the power and speed of a motorcycle is to purchase and practice on a mini bike.
BICYCLES
WHO 13

Local bike shops experiencing springtime rush

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring has sprung, and as the weather continues to warm up bikers will be hitting the trails. Local bike shops say people have been eager to get out and tune up their bikes this season as the nice weather is right around the corner. Shops say that every year picks […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
electrek.co

SUPER73 unveils new 75 mph light electric motorcycle and multiple new electric bikes, plus kids e-bike

SUPER73’s highly anticipated (and then cancelled, and then rescheduled, and then delayed a bit again today) debut occurred just minutes ago in Los Angeles. The brand had teased multiple new electric bicycle models and hinted at a light electric motorcycle. Fortunately for anyone who values their e-bikes with an extra side or two of excess, SUPER73 delivered. The SUPER73-C1X electric motorcycle concept was unveiled alongside a new entry-level Z-series e-bike, an updated R-Series bike, and a new kid’s electric balance bike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

The 12 Best Electric Bikes for When You’re Looking to Make Your Commute Less Sweaty (Or Just Want to Give Your Legs a Break)

I love going for a long bike ride, especially when I’m in a bike-friendly area with lots of scenic routes and bike lanes for safer traveling. But sometimes, I underestimate how tiring the ride will be and find myself struggling as I near my destination. At times like these, an electric bike can provide the surge of energy I need to make it through the final stretch.
BICYCLES
Motor1.com

Citroen Jumper Camper Van Is Big On Ideas, Easy On The Wallet

With fuel prices going up almost everywhere around the world and with global inflation expected to rise dramatically from May this year, it’s probably a good idea to rethink your spending decisions. If you were planning to buy that awesome brand new snazzy motorhome for the coming holiday season, why not take a look at what’s available on the used car market first? Or, alternatively, if you are on a tight budget, you can always give your best and build something from scratch.
BUYING CARS
#Mountain Bike#Long Distance#Vehicles
freightwaves.com

Park and pray: More delivery drivers park illegally amid curb congestion

Last-mile delivery has a parking problem, and it is hurting efficiency, raising costs and ultimately hurting the ability to attract new drivers. Just 7.5% of drivers surveyed by curb management company Automotus said they are always able to find parking at the curb upon arrival, and 25% spend between four and seven minutes searching for a spot.
TRAFFIC
Architectural Digest

Tour the Stunning Airplane Cabin Designs of the Future

We can’t deny the value of awards. Whether it’s a 13.5-inch bronze statue plated in 24-karat gold or a certificate on thick parchment, an award legitimizes something. In some cases, it’s a whole industry. When it comes to aviation, the coveted accolade comes in the form of the annual Crystal Cabin Awards, the world’s only awards for aircraft cabin products and concepts. The first one launched at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in 2007. That year, such products as Airbus’s SPICE (Space Innovative Catering Equipment) system and Lamera AB’s Hybrix material took home the first awards. This year, though, the Crystal Cabin Awards have a more targeted focus: The future. And these innovations are nothing short of fantastic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
electrek.co

Review: Electric Bike Company’s Model E is an affordable US-built e-bike for nearly everyone

The Model E offers a great balance of quality parts and economical pricing. It’s right there in the name: Model E. The ‘E’ is for Everyone, as Electric Bike Company’s founder and CEO Sean Lupton-Smith explained to me as I tested the bike out on a cool winter morning in Newport Beach, California. That’s where EBC builds its e-bikes, assembling them locally from a combination of US and internationally sourced components.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
WTNH.com

The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is just about here, and if you’re looking to be more active and get more fresh air this season, bike riding is a great activity. Joining us with tips on finding your perfect ride are Greg Ledovsky and John Brehon, partners of the Devil’s Gear Bike Shop here in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Gear Patrol

This Off-Road Camping Trailer Has a Neat Trick for Rooftop Storage

Australians camp in the rough-and-tumble Outback, which is why the country produces some of the most badass off-road camping trailers on the market — built to follow robust overlanders like the Toyota Land Cruiser. Two Aussie brands, Signature and Toytuf, collaborated on the 2022 Deluxe II camping trailer (first spotted by New Atlas), which offers a revolutionary rooftop setup.
CARS
iheart.com

Motorcycle rider lays down bike as he heads over the edge on a drawbridge

It's clear, the flashing lights and the lowered arm were not enough to stop this biker from proceeding onto the bridge. He obviously realized the bridge was going up once he was on it and was afraid he wouldn't stop in time so he figured best bet was ditching the bike. If not for the weigh of his trailer, it looks like the motorcycle would have in fact gone off the edge. He's a lucky dude to have survived this.
electrek.co

GEN3 Groove fat tire e-bike with 45 mile range now $400 off at $1,200, more in New Green deals

The first day of spring is this weekend, so you’ll want to be ready to hit the trail with a new fat tire e-bike. To get you ready, the GEN3 Groove is the perfect e-bike to hit the trail with thanks to its 4-inch wide tires and powerful 500W motor that can propel it up to 20 MPH. With a range of 45 miles before needing to be recharged, at $1,200 you’re saving $400 on this premium machine. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
fordauthority.com

Ford Developed Smart Traffic Lights To Help Emergency Vehicles

A big part of Ford’s connected vehicle services push can be tied to safety and bigger picture efforts such as predicting traffic incidents before they happen, reducing congestion, and sending traffic alerts to users via its SYNC software. But it seems that vehicle-to-vehicle technology can also be used to help emergency vehicles, as Ford’s newly developed smart traffic lights aim to do.
CARS

