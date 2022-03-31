ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn's Tonalli Carlos sets sight on state amidst early change

By Tanner Russ
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

With new coach at the season's start, rain delays and a changing spot in the lineup, Carlos stays focused

WOODBURN, OREGON—While the meet was cut short due to rain that passed through the area, Woodburn's girls tennis program is still getting valuable reps.

On Monday, March 28 the Bulldogs hosted the visiting Central Panthers in a meet that ultimately concluded after four matches with each team winning two apiece. In a battle of No. 1 singles Woodburn's Tonalli Carlos defeated Central's Berean Jones in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to improve to 3-1 on the year.

"Yesterday was pretty fun," Carlos said. "Central's No.1 and I had some pretty good rallies. I was impressed by her powerful serve and her returns were consistent. I found myself on my toes throughout each game because her hits were remarkably unpredictable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d19pz_0ew1u1TD00

Carlos, a sophomore, sees her position on the singles side of the team move from No. 2 to No. 1 but does not mind the flexibility of the ladder. Playing different opponents throughout the course of the season is a way for her to achieve her personal goals: win but get better in the process.

"Though I (really) like to win and am fairly competitive, I know I can improve my skill beyond where I am at now," Carlos said. "I hope to continue to develop my serve in matters of consistency and improve my backhand. My ultimate goal for this season is to grow in ability by the time districts come around, so I can qualify for state."

Carlos and the team generally had to adjust early on in the season. Former girls tennis coach Rockelle Smith stepped down just ahead of the season due to personal reasons, so in stepped Sarah Beyer.

Beyer, a teacher at Heritage Elementary, played tennis at Woodburn High School during her time and is still adjusting to the coaching role. But Beyer is enjoying her players and helping them earn their potential state berths, and her players have taken to her as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0nbX_0ew1u1TD00

"They are great," Beyer said of her athletes. "I mean, they are amazing. And they call me coach. And I'm like, 'Who's calling me coach?' Somebody says coach. And I'm like, 'Where's the coach?' Oh crap. That's me. I'm the coach now. No, they're all amazing."

According to Carlos, Beyer and her assistant coaches have handled the abrupt and sudden transition well.

"Organization might have been a struggle at first; due to the large number of players enrolled in the team, figuring out where everyone was and developing drills and plans that benefited each member (and their skill level) was an adjustment," Carlos said. "But I will say that our volunteers and assistant coach have been an enormous help and have done much to help with the transition, as well as for support. I have to mention how impressed I am at coach Beyer's adaptation of becoming a full-time coach in such a short amount of time and the pressure that comes with that. She is amiable, fun and determined, and I believe that she is passionate about each and every girl on our team and will help us develop in a variety of ways.

"As a long-standing Woodburn community member and her previous experience of playing tennis for Woodburn during her high school years, I truly believe that Coach Beyer's role as coach comes naturally," Carlos continued.

The Bulldogs have had two meets stopped midway through due to rain, as well as a meet against Estacada during spring break canceled. But with consistently dryer weather coming Woodburn shout be able to finish out the league season ahead of the Special District 2 regionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk3X6_0ew1u1TD00

Carlos is 4-1 on the season in individual matchups, most recently shutting out Junction City's Hannah Walker in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 on March 29. The Woodburn girls tennis team's next match is scheduled against Cascade at home on Tuesday, April 5.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

