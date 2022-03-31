ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

80 Tons of Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled for Metal Bits

By Aaron Gould Sheinin
WebMD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 31, 2022 – Check your pantries – 161,692 pounds of Skippy peanut butter has been recalled because it could contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece...

www.webmd.com

Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Snack and Flour Products Recalled in 7 States

An Ohio company recalled several snack and flour products this week due to an undeclared allergen. The products were found to include wheat ingredients, which can be dangerous to those with a wheat allergy. The products were sold in seven states. Stutzman Farms of Millersburg, Ohio voluntarily recalled the products...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Store-bought salad recalled over potential plastic in the dressing

UNDATED (WKRC) - The USDA has issued a public health alert for a store-bought salad due to a potential contamination hazard. A Trader Joe's chicken salad comes with a dressing that may contain hard plastic. According to the alert, the product is called “Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Cup Snack Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they're not eating something dangerous.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
WCIA

Not all peanut butter safe for dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend. According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

