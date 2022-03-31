ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz breaks his silence after terrifying masked raid on family mansion

By Jessica Lester
 1 day ago

DAVID and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz has broken his silence after a terrifying raid happened on their family mansion.

The 17-year-old took to TikTok to share a clip of himself relaxing in a grey hoodie after the terrifying ordeal at their Holland Park home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071IHo_0ew1iw7B00
Cruz took to TikTok to break his silence on the burglary Credit: TIKTOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07H28F_0ew1iw7B00
The burglary at the Beckham family’s £40million mansion was discovered by shocked son Cruz

Cruz was the first to find the crime scene at their West London home after it was burgled by a masked thief on February 28.

The thief smashed a bedroom window in the £40million mansion while David, 46, Victoria, 47, and daughter Harper, ten, were downstairs.

The teen returned home from a night out and found the upturned bedroom and the broken glass scattered all over the floor.

He took to his Instagram stories hours after the news broke - and took to TikTok with a video of himself relaxing after the ordeal.

Cruz used a sound from Disney's Finding Nemo, where he high-fived and headbutted the screen while using a filter to make his eyes appear wide.

Big brother Romeo also headed to social media after the break in, posing in grey tracksuit bottoms and sunglasses.

Neither former footballer David or Spice Girl Victoria have broken their silence on the burglary that took place last month.

Cruz alerted dad David who rang 999 while he searched the £40million home. Victoria is thought to have remained with daughter Harper.

The masked raider had gone, along with thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods.

It is not known if he had been disturbed, but it is believed he might have been in a gang which targeted at least two other nearby houses on the same night.

Former England skipper David and fashion designer Victoria are said to have been “shaken up” by the “invasion” of their home in Holland Park, West London.

The couple have been plagued by stalkers and kidnap threats in the past. A source said: “Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.

“Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.”

The source added: “The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically.

“The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.”

The insider added: “Most of the residents nearby have had to make security a significant part of their day-to-day life.”

Cruz returned home just after midnight. It is understood CCTV is being analysed by cops.

David, Victoria and their two younger children spend most of their time at the seven-bedroom West London house, which the couple bought for £31million in 2013.

They spent an estimated £8million altering the house to their requirements and enlisted the skills of renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke. The house contains two dressing rooms and a catwalk-style runway and boasts a playroom, gym, spa area, salon-style room and underground car park.

The couple also have a £6million Cotswolds estate, which is now patrolled by a security guard after two break-ins.

In addition, they own property in Dubai and have a stunning apartment in Miami, where son Romeo, 19, plays professional football.

