San Luis Obispo, CA

Second COVID-19 Booster Doses Available Free of Charge at Public Health Clinics

By U.S. Food, Drug Administration (FDA)
slocity.org
 2 days ago

San Luis Obispo, CA—Second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are now available free of charge at Public Health Clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo for all people ages 50 and older and those 12 and older with certain immune compromising conditions. Some local...

www.slocity.org

