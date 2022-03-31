Second COVID-19 Booster Doses Available Free of Charge at Public Health Clinics

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.

SCIENCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO