Man City star Aymeric Laporte aims dig at rivals Man Utd and says winning things ‘can annoy people, like our neighbours’

By Ian Tuckey
 2 days ago
AYMERIC LAPORTE taunted Manchester United by saying City's success is 'annoying our neighbours' - especially as the Red Devils 'haven't won anything' in years.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders face five huge games in 15 days that could either kill or boost their Treble bid.

Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte are back in Man City training ahead of five crucial games in 15 days Credit: Getty
Etihad boss Pep Guardiola believes winning the Treble is a real possibility Credit: Getty

And Etihad defender Laporte believes City's dominance is rattling the Red Devils.

The Spain star told the Guardian: “Maybe it’s not that they’re tired of us but they don’t think it’s normal we always win.

"If I’m not mistaken, we’ve won 11 trophies in four years [it's 10, including two Community Shields].

"That can annoy people, like our neighbours who haven’t won anything.

"They have a lot of supporters, we’re in the same city. It’s hard [for them] to understand.

"But there’s only one winner. They’ve spent a lot of money too."

Guardiola's stylists resume their league campaign at Burnley on Saturday.

City then face their two Champions League quarter-finals with Atletico Madrid plus Prem and FA Cup clashes with Quadruple-chasing Liverpool.

And Aymeric reckons it's a momentous fortnight that can spell more misery for United & Co.

He said: “I’d call this an opportunity. A chance to show we’re better than all those other teams.”

And asked about the Treble earlier this month boss Guardiola said: “If United did it once, then it happened and someone else can do it.

"People said we could not win three domestic titles ever, it was impossible, and we did it.

"So when it happens, another team can do it. It would not be easy but you can do it, of course."

