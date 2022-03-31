Man who was awake for 4 days reportedly admits to killing woman with hatchet, Bongo drums

SHORELINE, Wash. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old man reportedly admitted to inviting over a woman with whom he had a romantic relationship and killing her on purpose.

According to KCPQ-TV, Tyrone Wells called 911 on March 27 at approximately 7 a.m. to report a murder. He reportedly told the dispatch, "The murder was on my account," and added, "I murdered her."

When Shoreline Police arrived at Wells' apartment on the 17500 block of Linden Avenue North, they reportedly found the victim, 32-year-old Randee Rios, dead with severe trauma. KCPQ, which cites court documents, reports Wells told detectives he used a hatchet, bolt cutters, and a Bongo drum to kill Rios. He reportedly woke Rios up so she "would know what was happening to her."

Court documents cited by KOMO-TV say Rios was hit in the head 15 times and her hand was almost severed off. Wells allegedly used a hatchet given to him by Rios' mother to kill her. Rios and Wells had reportedly been in a sexual relationship for about five years.

According to KING-TV, Wells reportedly admitted that he had "premeditated" her killing. He also reportedly told detectives that he had been on meth and was awake for four days straight.

KCPQ reports Wells called his mother to tell her he killed Rios, and she told him to call police.

King County Jail records show he is being held on $5 million bond.