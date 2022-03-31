ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, NY

Elementary students locked in ‘isolation room’ as discipline, administrator says

By Daniel Telvock, Jeff Preval, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1I0s_0ew1YpeA00

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Children from kindergarten to second grade were locked in what’s been described as an “isolation room” at an elementary school outside Buffalo, New York, a district administrator wrote in a letter to the school board earlier this week.

The letter states that at least five students at Silver Creek Elementary School, including a kindergartner, have been “inhumanely and illegally locked or barricaded in an isolation cell.”

“I have been fighting all year to keep children out of the isolation cell,” wrote Jay Hall, the assistant director of elementary programming on Monday.

Hall described the room as a “cold, cinder block jail-like cell,” and said, “It should never, even for one second, be used in any capacity to redirect or punish any child at any time.”

“Children as young as 5 years old are being blockaded and locked in the isolation cell, kicking the door, pounding on glass with their fists, banging their heads, crying profusely, pleading to be freed, all with complicit staff members standing by and watching,” Hall said.

Oklahoma parents outraged after son’s hair is cut in school

Parents got wind of the letter and started posting complaints on Facebook this week. “You better pray we never find out that our son has ever been put in one of these so called cells!!” wrote one parent.

On Wednesday, the school district issued a statement, saying in part:

“The District is aware that this morning there were concerns raised on social media pertaining to our Elementary School. The District’s most important priority is the safety and security of all District students and staff. We take any concerns and allegations regarding student safety and their wellbeing as the top priority.”

The district said a law firm, which also acts as counsel for the school board, is investigating the allegations. Superintendent Todd A. Crandall said he hopes to have a report by the end of the week.

Kerry Vasquezmarte, a district parent, said the concerns aren’t new. She said her special-needs daughter was locked in a room several times as a pre-K student at the elementary school. She said a classmate witnessed her daughter being dragged by her arms through a hallway.

Vasquezmarte said her daughter cried when she confronted her about the incident and still has nightmares. She said she met with a teacher and Superintendent Crandall over a year ago to discuss the isolation techniques.

Feeling down? Call this number and get a pep talk from kindergarteners

“And all he did was blame my child during the meeting,” Vasquezmarte said. “And I said numerous times to get my child, I was taking her home, she’s not being locked in a room. It took me threatening him for him to finally radio down to wherever to retrieve my kid.”

Vasquezmarte said she eventually pulled her child out of pre-K and homeschooled her during the kindergarten year. Her daughter is back at the elementary school for first grade with a “fantastic” teacher, Vasquezmarte said.

“I was only made aware of any concern on Friday, March 18,” Crandall said. “I can’t comment on something from years ago.”

Crandall said the law firm had an attorney on site Wednesday to conduct interviews. The attorney was also on school district property Thursday.

“We are not about hiding anything or trying to cover up anything,” Crandall said. “Student and staff safety is paramount, and we look forward to hearing the results so that if need be we can address any protocol or procedures as needed.”

The New York State Department of Education says it could not confirm or deny that the state was looking into these claims. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said it is not investigating the claims at the school because no one has made a formal complaint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

WGN Radio
WGN Radio

7K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Richmond.com

Williams: In Hanover, the anti-LGBTQ school board needs discipline, not protesting students

The most celebrated student walkout came without an adult seal of approval. On April 23, 1951, Barbara Rose Johns led what would become a two-week student strike at Farmville’s Moton High — a Black, grossly overcrowded school where some classes were held in tarpaper outbuildings. Moton had no cafeteria, no science lab, no gym and no industrial arts shops.
HANOVER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Creek, NY
Education
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Silver Creek, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
State
Oklahoma State
Fox11online.com

Parents say school strapped students with special needs in chairs as punishment

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The special education department of a Pennsylvania school district is under investigation after multiple parents reported abuse and wrongdoing towards students with special needs. It all started back in January at a school board meeting when concerns were raised by parents in the Glendale...
EDUCATION
Long Beach Tribune

‘I can’t believe you did that!’, Fourth-grade California teacher at a multi-racial school used the N-word in class, students reported her to the dean, suspended

While everyone in our society is fighting racism in every type and form, teachers are those who we rely the most hoping that they will teach our children about real values in life and racism surely takes major part of that process. Unfortunately, that was not the case with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elementary School#The Room#Department Of Education#K12
Chattanooga Daily News

Educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie they had worn to class

The 61-year-old educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, reportedly slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie the student had worn to class. A press release from the school says the confrontation was sparked by the student’s hoodie but did not provide more details.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
Miami Herald

Middle schooler had gun, ammunition and list of targets at school, Washington cops say

A middle school student in Moses Lake, Washington, was arrested after being found with a gun and ammunition, Moses Lake Police said in a news release. According to the release, which was shared on Facebook, police were told on Monday, March 14, that a student at Chief Moses Middle School had made threats to “shoot up” the school and that they had a firearm on campus. Officers contacted the student and said they found him with a pistol and two magazines of ammunition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
We Are Iowa

Community calls for Olmstead Elementary principal to be taken off administrative leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lot of questions in Urbandale and not a lot of answers. Elyse Brimeyer was the principal of Olmstead Elementary, but she was placed on administrative leave. That happened three months ago, in January, with no reason given by the district. Tonight the district held a closed door meeting on the matter, and Brimeyer's supporters stood outside that meeting.
URBANDALE, IA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy