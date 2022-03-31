ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU basketball transfer portal tracker: Who have the Tigers lost, gained this offseason?

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s certainly shaping up to be a transitional offseason in Baton Rouge. Before LSU was eliminated in the NCAA Tournament by Iowa State in the first round, the program chose to fire men’s basketball coach Will Wade after he was cited by the NCAA as part of its ongoing investigation.

College sports have now entered the transfer portal era. Players are now permitted to transfer without consequence, and whenever there’s a coaching change, you can expect that at least some roster attrition will follow.

That has been the case for LSU, which has already seen a number of players elect to transfer in the wake of Wade’s firing and the subsequent hiring of Matt McMahon from Murray State. The Tigers have already brought in one of McMahon’s former Racers players, and more are likely to follow.

Here’s a rundown of each player LSU has lost and gained in the transfer portal. We’ll update this list as more decisions are made.

Guard Brandon Murray (Out)

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Brandon Murray was a top-100 recruit in 2021, and he saw the court early and often at LSU this season. He started 32 of the 33 games he appeared in and averaged in double figures scoring with 10 points per game.

However, with Wade out, Murray will look to spend the final three seasons of his college career elsewhere.

Guard Xavier Pinson (Out)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Pinson played point guard for the Tigers in his lone season in Baton Rouge. The Missouri transfer played in just 28 games due to injury, but he averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 assists.

Pinson is a senior, but he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded to him due to COVID-19 to play elsewhere.

Forward Shareef O'Neale (Out)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Shareef O’Neal arrived at LSU with quite a bit of fanfare due to the fact that his father, Shaquille, is a legend on campus. Shareef wasn’t quite as productive, though, averaging just 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 appearances.

He’s a former top 50 prospect that has never caught on in stops at UCLA and LSU, but he’ll hope the next stop is the right one.

Guard Adam Miller (Out)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations were high for Adam Miller when he joined the Tigers, as he saw significant action at a solid Big Ten program in Illinois. Fate had other plans, though, and Miller missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

With the coaching change, it seems he didn’t see much of a reason to stick around.

C Jerrell Colbert (Out)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jerrell Colbert was a true freshman this season, and the former three-star recruit didn’t get many opportunities. He saw the court in just four games, and he averaged just 6.8 minutes in those contests.

Guard Justice Williams (Out)

Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP

Justice Williams is another reserve player, though he played in 20 games this season. He wasn’t particularly productive, but losing him will hurt depth in the backcourt next season.

Center Kendal Coleman (In, Nicholls)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

McMahon’s first pickup as head coach comes from an in-state mid-major program. Big man Kendal Coleman may just be 6-foot-8, but he’s a very aggressive scorer inside and dominates the boards. He averaged a double-double with 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, and this is a nice addition for LSU to replace some of its losses.

Guard Justice Hill (In, Murray State)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

McMahon’s second transfer-portal addition is a player he’s very familiar with. Justice Hill, who will enter the 2022-23 season as a junior, averaged 13.4 points per game for the Racers this past season. He shot 43.1% from the field and 35.8% from downtown.

He’s also a solid passer who averaged 5.1 assists to 1.9 turnovers, and he’ll help replenish a backcourt that is currently hurting for talent.

Center Bradley Ezewiro (Out)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A three-star recruit in the 2021 class, Ezewiro saw limited action in his true freshman season in Baton Rouge. He played in just seven games and averaged 4.1 minutes in those contests with just 1.6 points.

Center Efton Reid (Out)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Reid was the prize recruit in LSU’s 2021 recruiting class. A five-star and top-30 recruit, he was expected to make a big difference for the Tigers. He started all 34 games that he appeared in in 2021-22, but his impact was limited.

He made more than 50% of his shots from the field, but he averaged just 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. This is a major loss for the Tigers, but it’s one that makes a lot of sense after Reid’s freshman season didn’t go as planned.

Forward Alex Fudge (Out)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Fudge is a former top-60 recruit of the 2020 recruiting class. He wasn’t the biggest offensive threat averaging just over three points per game. The team wasn’t able to utilize his athleticism in the way many hoped. Fudge now looks for a new opportunity.

Guard Trae Hannibal (In, Murray State)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s truly going to be the Murray State Tigers in 2022-23. LSU may have lost almost its entire roster, but it added yet another transfer from the Racers in point guard Trae Hannibal, who averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is the most likely candidate to replace Pinson’s role in the lineup next season, as things currently stand.

Forward Mwani Wilkinson (Out)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mwani Wilkinson is another former top-100 recruit, and the sophomore appeared in 61 games over the last two seasons, but he was mostly a reserve player. He averaged four points and three rebounds this season, both of which were improvements from last season.

With his departure, the Tigers have now lost 11 players to the transfer portal, and everyone from this year’s team has either entered the draft or the portal.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Ncaa Tournament#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Iowa State
