WEST CHESTER — Chester County officials this week said there is an “excellent” chance of reopening two hospitals that closed earlier this year. The closing of Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township and Jennesville Hospital in Penn Township not only caused the loss of thousands of jobs but forced Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital to absorb 77 percent of the EMS volume of calls. It now takes residents in some parts of the county 45 minutes to get to a hospital, where in the past it took just a couple of minutes.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO