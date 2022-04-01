ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty HCSO deputy dies after being shot in north Harris County, sheriff says

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after he was shot in a grocery store parking lot, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened Thursday night in north Harris County in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield.

According to deputies, the suspects were in the parking lot in the middle of a suspected catalytic converter theft. The off-duty deputy, who was at the store with his wife, saw the theft, which happened to be taking place on his truck.

As he approached the suspects, they opened fire on him. Authorities said the deputy was able to fire back and struck one of the suspects. A second suspect was also struck.

The wounded deputy, identified as Darren Almendarez, was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the suspects shot is in critical condition, while the second remains stable, according to law enforcement. A third suspect involved managed to flee the scene, Gonzalez said.

Kay Phillips
2d ago

This is so sad that you can't even go out of your house anywhere in Harris County and feel safe anymore. We have to all come together and help our law enforcement as much as we can because it could be you next or your child or another family member. Praying for this officers family and all the men and women officers. God Bless this police officer.❤🙏🙏🙏

Native Texaness
2d ago

We need to start killing these thugs who steal from hard working people. I don't care what color, creed, religion or race! This is ridiculous! Prayers to the officers family. 🙏

TheyallCracking
2d ago

Praying for the family something's not right about this picture the auto theft division officer that was killed is the officer that handles those type of crimes in Harris county his vehicle all of a sudden was Target out of everyone else vehicle out there in Jovi's parking lot!🤔

