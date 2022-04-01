Off-duty HCSO deputy dies after being shot in north Harris County, sheriff says

An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after he was shot in a grocery store parking lot, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened Thursday night in north Harris County in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield.

According to deputies, the suspects were in the parking lot in the middle of a suspected catalytic converter theft. The off-duty deputy, who was at the store with his wife, saw the theft, which happened to be taking place on his truck.

As he approached the suspects, they opened fire on him. Authorities said the deputy was able to fire back and struck one of the suspects. A second suspect was also struck.

The wounded deputy, identified as Darren Almendarez, was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the suspects shot is in critical condition, while the second remains stable, according to law enforcement. A third suspect involved managed to flee the scene, Gonzalez said.