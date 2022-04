PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- For Alex Verdugo, the excitement isn’t what he has done so far but what he is sure he is capable of. “I honestly feel like I haven’t even touched any part of my ceiling yet. I haven’t peaked at all,” Verdugo said on Friday. “I’m still learning a lot. Each and every year, it’s a big learning curve. You have some things that you step up at and you do better at, and you have some things that you kind of regress in a little bit, and you want to step those up as well. I’ve got a long way to go.”

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO