AlixPartners snags Fannie Mae attorney for top legal position

(Reuters) - New York-based consulting firm AlixPartners said Thursday that it has brought on Fannie Mae's deputy general counsel as its top lawyer.

Maritza Okata, who will work out of New York, will be the company’s chief legal officer and managing director when she begins her job on Friday, and will handle the company’s legal, compliance and risk functions, AlixPartners said.

Okata, who spent two years at Washington D.C.-based Fannie Mae, said she is looking forward to returning to her management consulting roots.

Before moving to Fannie Mae, Okata spent almost 10 years as a partner at Vinson & Elkins and worked as a partner at O’Melveny & Myers before that, according to her LinkedIn page.

Before entering the legal industry, she was a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, AlixPartners said.

Simon Freakley, the company’s CEO, said in a statement that the chief legal officer role has become increasingly multi-faceted.

Okata will be taking over for Kathy Koorenny, who joined the company in 2015. Koorenny spent almost 20 years as associate general counsel at American Airlines, according to her LinkedIn profile.

AlixPartners' clients include Macy's. One of the firm's managing directors, Becky Roof, recently became interim chief financial officer at electric vehicle firm Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Fannie Mae did not immediately return requests for comment about Okata’s departure.

(The previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Becky Roof had left AlixPartners. Roof remains an AlixPartners' employee, even as she works at Faraday Future).

