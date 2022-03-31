ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police fatally shoot man at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Columbia County initially reported an 'officer-involved shooting' but did not say who fired the shots.

A Columbia County sheriff's deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper fatally shot a man after being called to a disturbance at Grumpy's Towing on Thursday, March 31.

"Just before 10 a.m. this morning, officers or deputies were called to Grumpy's Towing. Shortly after they got here they were involved in a shooting," Washington County Detective Shannon Wilde told the Spotlight.

The person killed was an adult man. Wilde said he was wanted for a violent crime. He was declared dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

No officers or other civilians were injured.

Officers were called to Grumpy's for a disturbance between someone at the business and the man who was later shot. Wilde confirmed the man was not an employee of Grumpy's.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.

Wilde said she did not know if the Columbia County deputy or state trooper were wearing body cameras.

A witness told KOIN 6 News, a Pamplin media partner, that an argument between a man and employees at Grumpy's Towing had started and led to the employees calling police.

Wilde said she could not yet say if the man had a weapon.

Grumpy's Towing is located just outside Scappoose city limits, north of Scappoose-Vernonia Highway. The Scappoose Police Department directed questions to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 30 was temporarily closed near the business, but it reopened before 11:30 a.m.

The incident is currently under investigation, Columbia County said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

