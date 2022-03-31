ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Corrin displays her pinned-back ears under a baseball cap as she ditches her red carpet glamour at To Kill A Mockingbird's opening night

By Laura Fox For Mailonline
 2 days ago

She rose to fame through her performance as Princess Diana in The Crown.

But Emma Corrin was worlds away from her glamorous royal persona as she opted for a casual shirt jacket and a baseball cap for To Kill A Mockingbird's opening night at London's Gielgud Theatre on Thursday.

The actress, 26, displayed noticeably pinned-back ears while opting for the low-key 'shacket' teamed with matching cream chino trousers as she joined a slew of stars for the premiere of the play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUNQ4_0ew166Gt00
Casual: Emma Corrin opted for a casual shirt jacket and a baseball cap for To Kill A Mockingbird's opening night at London's Gielgud Theatre on Thursday

Emma opted to wear the low-key cream 'shacket' with a gingham print, teamed with matching chino trousers.

The star added to her look with a turquoise t-shirt and a Miu Miu baseball cap as she joined a slew of stars for the premiere.

Adding a hint of the 70s to her outfit, Emma finished her casual ensemble with dark tinted sunglasses as she arrived for the play's launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwS8d_0ew166Gt00
Out and about: The actress displayed noticeably pinned-back ears while opting for the low-key 'shacket'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eINur_0ew166Gt00
Simple: Emma opted to wear the low-key cream 'shacket' with a gingham print, teamed with matching chino trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtKwa_0ew166Gt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ol4Vg_0ew166Gt00
Androgynous: The star added to her look with a turquoise t-shirt and a Miu Miu baseball cap as she joined a slew of stars for the premiere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcUeP_0ew166Gt00
Popular: Adding a hint of the 70s to her outfit, Emma finished her casual ensemble with dark tinted sunglasses as she arrived for the play's launch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfpi7_0ew166Gt00
Candid: It comes after Emma announced she was queer and non-binary - and will use pronouns she/they on her Instagram bio earlier this year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21k2U9_0ew166Gt00
 Screen star: The star recently landed an awards nomination for her role in Anna X, where plays a character based on the Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin, who conned Manhattan society

The stage version of To Kill A Mockingbird has been adapted by acclaimed director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, and will star Rafe Spall as the lead character Atticus Finch.

After opening on Broadway in 2018, the show's West End launch was heavily delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

It comes after Emma announced she was queer and non-binary - and will use pronouns she/they on her Instagram bio earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEsR2_0ew166Gt00
Anticipated: The stage version of To Kill A Mockingbird has been adapted by acclaimed director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMAQC_0ew166Gt00
Date night: Also in attendance for the play's opening night were actor Sanjeex Bhaskar and his wife Meera Syal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOcMi_0ew166Gt00
Family trip: Downton Abbey star Jim Carter also attended the premiere, accompanied by his daughter Bessie

In Anna X, Emma plays a character based on the Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin, who conned Manhattan society into believing she was a wealthy heiress.

It comes after Emma recently discussed coming out as queer in an ITV interview.

She said: 'My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DZBh_0ew166Gt00
Here she is! Veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave enlisted the help of a female friend as she arrived for the red carpet on crutches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5EZL_0ew166Gt00
Safety first: The star donned a face mask as she arrived for the opening, before being greeted by waiting fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFbeH_0ew166Gt00
Need some help? Vanessa arrived arm-in-arm with a female companion while relying on her floral print crutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMt0F_0ew166Gt00
Arrival: Adrian Lester was also among the stars making their way to the premiere, along with his wife Lolita Chakrabarti
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNmWM_0ew166Gt00
Wrapped up: The Trigger Point star cut a laid-bakc figure as he graced the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In0BP_0ew166Gt00
Outing: Christopher Biggins was joined by his husband Neil Sinclair

'That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet...

'I know the people on social media and around the world who have been talking about it have helped me on my journey...

'When I started posting about it it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do but the feeling I've got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful...

'I just walked through from where we're staying along canal street and it's just an amazing feeling of solidarity, it's a beautiful feeling to be among that sort of thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yj5RZ_0ew166Gt00
Stellar: Following the play's opening night, star Rafe Spall was greeted with a thunderous reception from the audience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGSvI_0ew166Gt00
At last! After opening on Broadway in 2018, the show's West End launch was heavily delayed due to the Covid pandemic

Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Rafe Spall
Person
Anna Sorokin
