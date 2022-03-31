Emma Corrin displays her pinned-back ears under a baseball cap as she ditches her red carpet glamour at To Kill A Mockingbird's opening night

She rose to fame through her performance as Princess Diana in The Crown.

But Emma Corrin was worlds away from her glamorous royal persona as she opted for a casual shirt jacket and a baseball cap for To Kill A Mockingbird's opening night at London's Gielgud Theatre on Thursday.

The actress, 26, displayed noticeably pinned-back ears while opting for the low-key 'shacket' teamed with matching cream chino trousers as she joined a slew of stars for the premiere of the play.

Emma opted to wear the low-key cream 'shacket' with a gingham print, teamed with matching chino trousers.

The star added to her look with a turquoise t-shirt and a Miu Miu baseball cap as she joined a slew of stars for the premiere.

Adding a hint of the 70s to her outfit, Emma finished her casual ensemble with dark tinted sunglasses as she arrived for the play's launch.

Candid: It comes after Emma announced she was queer and non-binary - and will use pronouns she/they on her Instagram bio earlier this year

Screen star: The star recently landed an awards nomination for her role in Anna X, where plays a character based on the Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin, who conned Manhattan society

The stage version of To Kill A Mockingbird has been adapted by acclaimed director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, and will star Rafe Spall as the lead character Atticus Finch.

After opening on Broadway in 2018, the show's West End launch was heavily delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

It comes after Emma announced she was queer and non-binary - and will use pronouns she/they on her Instagram bio earlier this year.

In Anna X, Emma plays a character based on the Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin, who conned Manhattan society into believing she was a wealthy heiress.

It comes after Emma recently discussed coming out as queer in an ITV interview.

She said: 'My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves...

'That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet...

'I know the people on social media and around the world who have been talking about it have helped me on my journey...

'When I started posting about it it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do but the feeling I've got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful...

'I just walked through from where we're staying along canal street and it's just an amazing feeling of solidarity, it's a beautiful feeling to be among that sort of thing.'

