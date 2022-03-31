ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Todrick Hall is named in $60K lawsuit over back rent for Sherman Oaks, California home he once said he purchased

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Todrick Hall has been named in a $60,000 lawsuit by the landlords of a Sherman Oaks, California home he rented.

The 36-year-old YouTuber had been in a rental agreement with landlords Avi and Orna Lavian to play $30,000 monthly for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence, according to legal docs reviewed by Us Weekly.

The landlords said in legal docs that they issued a pay or quit notice to Hall March 3, via another person who resides in the house. The landlords submit a civil complaint to the court March 29, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9qTO_0ew11e2R00
The latest: Todrick Hall, 36, has been named in a $60,000 by the landlords of a Sherman Oaks, California home he rented. He was snapped in LA in June of 2021 

In their lawsuit, the landlords asked the court for $60,000 in rental fees for the months of February and March 2022; in addition to attorney's fees, $1,000 per day in damages, a forfeiture of the rental agreement, and 'all other relief the court deems just and reasonable.'

Hall in February of 2021 took to YouTube with a clip titled 'Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR,' in which he opened up about his fondness for the abode.

'I have been wanting to buy a home for a very long time and this is a dream come true,' the Plainview, Texas native said in the video, which has amassed more than 505,000 views. 'I saw over 50 homes and decided to get this one. When I saw this one, I fell in love.'

In the clip, he showed off features of the house such as a movie theater, walk-in closet and pool, among other amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFuoZ_0ew11e2R00
Hall in February of 2021 took to YouTube with a clip titled ' Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR,' in which he opened up about his fondness for the abode 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nG9kr_0ew11e2R00
In the clip, he showed off features of the house such as a walk-in closet among other amenities 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBoWS_0ew11e2R00
Hall recently appeared on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in second place 

Hall recently appeared on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in second place amid strife with some of his co-stars on the reality series. He subsequently canceled media appearances in the wake of the show, which he said earlier this month on Instagram was done out of self-preservation.

'I haven't avoided press because I'm afraid to comment on my experience on Big Brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,' Hall said in a March 12 post.

He added: 'I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it.

'Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I've ever done, but I'm glad I did it.'

Hall, who initially rose to prominence on American Idol, has also been seen on The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Greatest Dancer.

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Katy Perry Lists Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $19.5 Million

Pop star Katy Perry listed her Beverly Hills home Monday for nearly $19.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence is “one of the most private and special homes in the exclusive guarded celebrity enclave of Hidden Valley Road in Beverly Hills,” according to the listing with Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.
REAL ESTATE
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Bob Saget said he didn’t ‘feel good’ ahead of last stand-up set before death, concert hall employee said

An employee at the concert hall where Bob Saget performed ahead of his death said the comedian said he was feeling sick before taking the stage, according to audio released by officials. Saget spoke about having a sore throat and said his hearing was off before his Jan. 8 stand-up set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida but ultimately “seemed OK,” Rosalie Cocci told the Orange County ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

326K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy