Todrick Hall is named in $60K lawsuit over back rent for Sherman Oaks, California home he once said he purchased
Todrick Hall has been named in a $60,000 lawsuit by the landlords of a Sherman Oaks, California home he rented.
The 36-year-old YouTuber had been in a rental agreement with landlords Avi and Orna Lavian to play $30,000 monthly for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence, according to legal docs reviewed by Us Weekly.
The landlords said in legal docs that they issued a pay or quit notice to Hall March 3, via another person who resides in the house. The landlords submit a civil complaint to the court March 29, according to the outlet.
In their lawsuit, the landlords asked the court for $60,000 in rental fees for the months of February and March 2022; in addition to attorney's fees, $1,000 per day in damages, a forfeiture of the rental agreement, and 'all other relief the court deems just and reasonable.'
Hall in February of 2021 took to YouTube with a clip titled 'Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR,' in which he opened up about his fondness for the abode.
'I have been wanting to buy a home for a very long time and this is a dream come true,' the Plainview, Texas native said in the video, which has amassed more than 505,000 views. 'I saw over 50 homes and decided to get this one. When I saw this one, I fell in love.'
In the clip, he showed off features of the house such as a movie theater, walk-in closet and pool, among other amenities.
Hall recently appeared on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in second place amid strife with some of his co-stars on the reality series. He subsequently canceled media appearances in the wake of the show, which he said earlier this month on Instagram was done out of self-preservation.
'I haven't avoided press because I'm afraid to comment on my experience on Big Brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,' Hall said in a March 12 post.
He added: 'I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it.
'Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I've ever done, but I'm glad I did it.'
Hall, who initially rose to prominence on American Idol, has also been seen on The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Greatest Dancer.
