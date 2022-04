There is one Airbnb in Illinois that offers more than just a bed and bathroom, it comes with a Tarot Reading. Located in Crystal Lake, Illinois this Airbnb is a very unique one. When you rent this Airbnb you purchase an experience like no other. A Tarot reading right one the lake. In the descriptions of the Airbnb, it says Tarot at the Lake will provide an individual intuitive channeling session regarding their path, issues, and relationships. Also, a lesson to teach participants to know their intuition and to use oracle cards to guide them, and much more. These sessions can be in person or over zoom. So you're not really renting the Airbnb, you are buying time to be with Suzanne who is a medium.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO