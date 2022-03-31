Killeen, Texas Motivational Speaker Teaching Mental Health Awareness

Kessler Foundation researchers published results of a survey of the emotional outcomes of individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparison of data collected during the pandemic with pre-pandemic data for the study sample suggests the occurrence of pandemic-specific depression and anxiety. Their article, "Surviving a global pandemic: The experience of depression, anxiety, and loneliness among individuals with multiple sclerosis," was published online in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders on January 14, 2022. The authors are Lauren Strober, Ph.D., Erica Weber, Ph.D., Anthony Lequerica, Ph.D., and Nancy Chiaravalloti, Ph.D., of Kessler Foundation.

