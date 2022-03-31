Senate contender seeks more local control in education

John Velez, a real estate broker, is the lone Republican running in the May primary for Senate District 13.

A Sherwood real estate broker hopes to bring his life experience and what he describes as "common-sense policies" to the Oregon Senate next year.

John Velez is running as a Republican for the redrawn Senate District 13, which includes Tigard, Wilsonville, King City and parts of Beaverton, as well as the Sherwood area. He's the lone Republican in the race, with incumbent Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, drawn into a Marion County-based district instead.

Velez, 53, was born in Puerto Rico. He's married — his husband's name is also John — and the couple have lived in Sherwood for more than 25 years.

"I love Sherwood," Velez said. "It is really unique and it's been really good to me and my family and I feel like I'm ready to give back to the community and that's why I'm doing this."

A principal broker with Keller Williams Realty in Bridgeport Village for almost 13 years, Velez worked as a general contractor for a dozen years before that.

Velez has also been a city volunteer in Sherwood. He said his involvement with local government includes being a member of the Sherwood 2040 Community Advisory Committee in 2021, a visioning group designed to help create a plan for future Sherwood development.

Now, Velez is actively campaigning for a seat in the Senate. He's expected to face either Chelsea King or Aaron Woods, both Wilsonville Democrats, in the general election.

Velez said he doesn't know much about his two Democratic contenders, but he thinks Senate District 13 would be better off electing another Republican.

"I think electing more Democrats with the same policies is just not going to move the needle and sometimes it actually goes the other way. It makes it worse," he said. "I think having balance in Salem is important for the state in general."

As far as being a gay Republican candidate in Oregon, Velez said he hasn't had any pushback from his party.

"I feel I've had tremendous support from them," he said.

Velez said his initial goal was to find someone who was electable who would bring good ideas to the district to run for the office to compete with the Democrats. They suggested he run, Velez said.

"I grew up really poor," he said, adding that when he was 11 years old, his mother sent him from Puerto Rico to North Carolina to stay with his sister, whose husband was stationed at Fort Bragg, one of the largest U.S. Army installations in the world.

"Her idea was to try to get me out of that environment and get with something that (would) be more successful for me," Velez said.

Velez says his goals include finding balance and advocating for "common-sense policies" that will help small businesses, cities, school districts and more.

Like many conservative candidates around the country, Velez says he's concerned about what public schools are teaching about topics like race and sexuality.

With parents paying more attention to what their children have been learning in school during the pandemic, Velez noted, some are objecting to school curriculums, especially regarding elementary school students.

"There's a time for kids to learn about critical race theory, but not so early on in this stage," he said.

Critical race theory, which the Associated Press defines as "a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism," is not part of specific curriculum in area elementary schools.

Velez said schools should spend their time teaching young people how to read, write and do math. He cited a Beaverton elementary school that was offering an optional after-school LGBTQ club as an example of a subject that students can learn about later in their schooling.

In January, KOIN 6 News reported that the school club, called the Queer Straight Alliance, was set up at Raleigh Hills Elementary School by two fifth-graders, intended for fourth- and fifth-grade students. The Beaverton School District told the news station that 40 students had signed up for the club after a presentation and slideshow by those students.

Velez also lists other concerns, such as crime, business regulation and homelessness.

"Homelessness is something that, it should have been addressed long time ago. There's tons and tons of millions of dollars allocated for it, but it's just getting worse," Velez said.

In addition, he believes funds for mental health and drug addiction services need to be audited annually to determine their results.

Velez holds an associate degree in business and accounting from Southwestern Oregon Community College, where he was vice president of the student body.

Velez is actively campaigning and hopes to have a lot more exposure by the time the general election rolls around in November.

