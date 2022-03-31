ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Deep Marine Layer to Bring Patchy Drizzle Friday and Cloudy, Cool Weekend

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
A drizzle-slicked highway in the mountains. Courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a cloudy and cool weekend, with patchy drizzle along the coast on Friday.

“A deep marine layer will continue into the weekend with night and morning coastal low clouds extending well inland, onto the lower coastal mountain slopes, at times with some patchy drizzle,” the weather service said.

High temperatures each day through the weekend will be in the mid 60s along the coast, high 60s to low 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

A high-pressure system will cause gusty west to northwest winds in the mountains and deserts on Sunday.

