BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Vikings defeated Copperas Cove 7-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 5-0 in district play and 12-2 overall. Mason Ruiz picked up the win for the Vikings tossing 6 innings while striking out 11 and scattering 3 hits. Eric Perez threw the last inning striking out 2 and not allowing any hits.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO