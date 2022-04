CHICAGO – On the 100th day of his rooftop vigil to build a community center, Pastor Corey Brooks decided not to come off the roof because he had not reached his fundraising goal. He raised $10 million in the first 100 days, an accomplishment that still left him short of his $35 million goal. After a two week break, "Rooftop Revelations" resumes on the 113th day and the pastor wished to share his thoughts on Joy Reid and how she reduced the Ukraine-Russia war to race.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO