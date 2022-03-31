ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

Jonas Brothers help bring NJ man’s popcorn recipe to national stores

By Jen Ursillo
 1 day ago
Fans of the Jonas Brothers, or rather, fans of what the Jonas Brothers like to eat, listen up. A South Plainfield man's popcorn recipe will be on Walmart shelves starting this week. Rob's Backstage Popcorn started when longtime family friend of the Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, whose...

