EXCLUSIVE: Gangsta Boo Talks ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition’

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

Source: WE tv / We TV

“I have a boyfriend,” answers Gangsta Boo when asked what we can expect to learn from her participation in WeTV’s new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition.

Fair enough, though we gathered that from the trailer, where the Memphis Hip-Hop icon is seen with Emmet, her white rapper “dude” aka significant other who she says needs to get that paperwork in order. What we didn’t need to ask since it’s understood, is that Lady Boo of Three 6 Mafia fame will surely tell it like it is all season.

“You’re going to get a big glimpse of my personality,” she adds, “but the TV is not who I am solely as a person. It was a very vulnerable experience.”

Born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, over a 20 plus year career she’s become a rap legend thanks to her raunchy raps yet sharps bars as a part of Three 6 and as a successful solo act. Always in demand for a mean 16 bars (see Run The Jewels) in 2020 plans were in the work for plenty of heavy Memphis Hip-Hop dates before the Coronavirus pandemic said otherwise. But fans will be happy to know they’re heading back outside

“We were about to tour, I was so devastated when the world shut down,” explains Gangsta Boo of her and Three 6 Mafia’s plans. “As you know I did the Verzuz with them versus Bone Thugs. I’m performing in Memphis in May with them, we’re doing Rolling Loud in Miami, so yeah we’re doing a lot of shows together, it’s a lot of things that we’re working on together as Three 6 Mafia so shout out to DJ Paul, Juicy J and Crunchy Black.”

Until then, Boo is working on her name album called The BooPrint and will be properly placing her latest song, the Drummaboy-producer “Sucka Free” on streamers. The look on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition should make more familiar with this rap icon, who feels those who know already recognize and respect her greatness.

“It’s 2022, and people are still sampling records from us,” says Gangsta Boo. “I’m an innovator, I’m a creator and I’m a part of one of the biggest rap groups of all time. Not just a part of it, but a real important piece of the puzzle, so absolutely I do feel like I’m respected.”

The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition premieres Thursday night (March 31) on WeTV. Peep the First Look below.

EXCLUSIVE: Gangsta Boo Talks ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

