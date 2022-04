Stray dogs, sadly, are a thing in Minnesota. Sometimes a dog can get out, break free from its line, or simply take itself out for a walk. Owning a Husky-mix I deal regularly with Houdini level madness, but one Minnesota dog decided to take to Interstate 94 yesterday, causing delays, as two Minnesota State Troopers attempted to corral the loose dog off the roadway and into one of their cruisers. Luckily there was a woman around, as she parked her SUV along the shoulder and patiently waited for the dog to run on by, and when it passed the front of her car, she jumped out at the dog, grabbed it, and was able to get it to safety.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO