Idaho State

Smoke or Vape in Idaho? Here’s What It’s Actually Costing You

By Stephanie Gull
 2 days ago
Earlier this month, the smoking and vaping age in Idaho was raised from 18 to 21, to match the federal law. Even though there has been a lot of heated back-and-forth debate over raising the age limit, there’s actually a lot of evidence that proves why Idaho tobacco laws should possibly...

Duane M Johnston
2d ago

I won't weigh in on right or wrong however articles like this and laws restricting smoking or vaping are all about insurance companies that don't want to pay for related problems.

95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

These Are the 10 Things Most Likely to Kill You in Idaho

Since March 2020, a daily death count has been a routine part of the nightly newscast. Seeing the number of people who've lost their lives due to COVID-19 on a daily basis makes life feel really, really heavy. At times, if might make you wonder if the virus is the leading cause of death in Idaho. We dug through some data on the CDC's website to determine if it is.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in April

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
SALEM, OR
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

8 People Are Currently Missing in Idaho, Have You Seen Them?

It’s a terrifying scenario to conceive: a loved one goes missing. I can’t imagine the exact moment when someone actually realizes that their loved one is missing. I imagine it has to be one of the heaviest and most difficult realities to except. According to the Idaho Missing Report, there are currently eight missing person reports active in the state of Idaho. Their goal with the website is as straight-forward as you would expect:
IDAHO STATE
Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
