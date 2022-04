MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, concerns grow about current and potential emergency needs of the Ukraine people. Generous donors want to help by supporting charities that are raising funds for assistance. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance offers the following tips for donors to consider along with a list of BBB Accredited Charities that have announced Ukraine-related activities or plans on their websites. To be sure your money goes to an accredited charity go to Give.org.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO